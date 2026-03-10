Why Almost Everything Was Garnished With Parsley During The '80s

Remember when you went to your first fancy restaurant growing up and you asked what that weird green stuff on your plate was? Your mother may have said something along the lines of "that's parsley, and you're not supposed to eat it" — which, likely, just raised further questions. Why put something on the plate if you're not supposed to eat it? Why that curly, leafy herb, specifically? And why was it absolutely everywhere back in the day? All of these questions have answers, but let's tackle that last one first: it's because America was really into French cooking back in the 1980s.

When added to a dish, parsley lends a fresh, mild herby flavor. But back in the 1980s, its most famous use was purely decorative. Parsley had been used as a garnish long before then, of course — it was bright, pleasing to the eye, and filled up empty space on a plate — but it really took off when French cuisine became en vogue in the '80s. At the time, French cooking loved its little presentational flourishes, which countless other restaurants sought to copy. But while not everyone can turn a tomato into an elegant rose, just about anybody can throw a sprig of parsley on a plate — so those who wanted to add a bit of continental flair to their dishes did just that.