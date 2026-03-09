The 150-Year-Old Cocktail That's Best Made With Old Tom Gin

Gin isn't for everyone, but for those who've acquired the taste, there's nothing quite so satisfying. Whether it's in a simple gin and tonic or a fancy fizz drink, gin is a versatile ingredient. Gin was certainly popular during Prohibition, but it has stood the test of time, as have the many cocktails associated with it. That number includes the Tom Collins, a great summer cocktail that's also one of the oldest — it's been lifting spirits for over 150 years.

One of the earliest recorded recipes for a Tom Collins appeared in "Harry Johnson's New and Improved Bartender's Manual," which was published in 1882. Harry Johnson is sometimes called "the father of professional bartending." His Tom Collins recipe requires only sugar, lime or lemon juice, ice, Old Tom Gin, and soda water. Old Tom Gin is a variety of gin that predates this cocktail by a few decades.

Harry Johnson's recipe calls for a full wine glass of gin rather than an exact amount. Nowadays, people tend to use 2 ounces, but they otherwise use the same basic ingredients. The lemon, gin, and other components are typically stirred directly in a Collins glass and served with a simple garnish of a wheel of lemon and a cherry.

The finished drink has a sharp citrus flavor elevated by a subtle sweetness. A Tom Collins is basically a grown-up lemonade with a hint of fizz that makes it refreshing during warm weather. It pairs well with picnic food, but you can easily enjoy one on its own. All this makes it an underrated cocktail you should order more often.