The 150-Year-Old Cocktail That's Best Made With Old Tom Gin
Gin isn't for everyone, but for those who've acquired the taste, there's nothing quite so satisfying. Whether it's in a simple gin and tonic or a fancy fizz drink, gin is a versatile ingredient. Gin was certainly popular during Prohibition, but it has stood the test of time, as have the many cocktails associated with it. That number includes the Tom Collins, a great summer cocktail that's also one of the oldest — it's been lifting spirits for over 150 years.
One of the earliest recorded recipes for a Tom Collins appeared in "Harry Johnson's New and Improved Bartender's Manual," which was published in 1882. Harry Johnson is sometimes called "the father of professional bartending." His Tom Collins recipe requires only sugar, lime or lemon juice, ice, Old Tom Gin, and soda water. Old Tom Gin is a variety of gin that predates this cocktail by a few decades.
Harry Johnson's recipe calls for a full wine glass of gin rather than an exact amount. Nowadays, people tend to use 2 ounces, but they otherwise use the same basic ingredients. The lemon, gin, and other components are typically stirred directly in a Collins glass and served with a simple garnish of a wheel of lemon and a cherry.
The finished drink has a sharp citrus flavor elevated by a subtle sweetness. A Tom Collins is basically a grown-up lemonade with a hint of fizz that makes it refreshing during warm weather. It pairs well with picnic food, but you can easily enjoy one on its own. All this makes it an underrated cocktail you should order more often.
How the Tom Collins came to be
As to when precisely this drink first hit the scene, there are a few theories. There's some evidence of this cocktail dating from the 1860s which would attribute it's invention to a man aptly named John Collins. John worked at Limmer's Old House, a hotel in London, and may have named the drink after himself. However, it's possible that he simply popularized a drink already in existence. The earliest written recipe appeared in 1869 in the "The Steward And Barkeep's Manual," and Old Tom Gin is specifically mentioned as an ingredient.
There's another, more fun story about the drink's origins. In 1874, there was a prank bargoers used to play on unsuspecting patrons. After finding a poor sap, the pranksters would tell them that a man named Tom Collins was spreading terrible lies about them in a different establishment. They'd then convince the person to go confront the made-up slanderer. When the mark would go into the bar only to find no one spreading lies, they'd end up looking foolish. Supposedly, bartenders began making a special drink for those who wound up duped.
If you want to get a little wild with this century-old beverage, it's easy. For a pop of color and sweetness, add a splash of grenadine. Old Tom Gin goes especially well with citrus or mint, so consider putting either a dash of peppermint or an orange slice into your Collins. This may be a classic cocktail, but that doesn't mean you can't go modern-day with your upgrades.