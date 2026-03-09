'It's The Worst Part Of Aldi' — Why Aldi Employees Are Tired Of Curbside Pickup

A job at Aldi has a few great perks, like a morning shift that can double as a workout, competitive pay, and a group of coworkers that feel like family. But just like at any job, employees don't love everything about their workdays. Understaffing and old equipment are among the main complaints, but employees have really gotten sick of Aldi's curbside pickup service (run through Instacart since 2020). Workers who have taken to the internet to vent about the situation say Aldi's curbside pickup is inefficient for both the customer and staff.

Employees have spilled their feelings about the service all over Reddit, sharing horror stories about disrespectful and lazy customers and time lost shopping for curbside orders. One post starts off with one person saying, "There will never be words in the English language to properly convey my deep hatred for curbside. It's the worst part of Aldi, to me at least." Other comments on the thread called out the inefficiency of curbside pickup – especially since it gets in the way of meeting performance goals and other strict rules Aldi employees must follow. "Aldi's model is to only have 2-4 people on the clock at any time," another person wrote. "They do not provide extra people or hours for curbside, despite charging you, the customer, a premium price for each item on a curbside order. So we go from understaffed to even worse, because the person doing curbside might as well not even be there anymore."