The Expensive Bulk Buying Mistake That Could Cost You Hundreds

Whether you're a long-time Costco member or just like to stock up during a grocery store sale, bulk buying can be a great way to save time and money. It's always a good feeling to leave the shop with a haul of cheap raw spinach, croissants for a steal, or fresh seafood for a song. That said, if you don't have a plan for what you intend to do with your bounty of groceries, bulk buying can go from money saver to expensive and wasteful — think stale croissants, wilted greens, and suspicious fish. This is especially true with perishable goods like meat, dairy, and fresh produce, all of which will spoil quickly if you're not careful.

If you're pondering a good deal on, say, a couple of gallons of milk or several full racks of ribs, it's not that you should decline, necessarily — it's just that you should think before you buy. How long will those raspberries last? Do you have the space to freeze what you won't eat so you can use it as an ingredient later? The wheel of cheddar lasts longer than the berries, but long enough for you to get through it? Can you freeze cheese? Or are you genuinely in need of a huge amount of food for hosting a large event? If you know what your plan is, you should be good to go. If not, the "deal" is likely to be an unnecessary expense, as well as food waste.