The Expensive Bulk Buying Mistake That Could Cost You Hundreds
Whether you're a long-time Costco member or just like to stock up during a grocery store sale, bulk buying can be a great way to save time and money. It's always a good feeling to leave the shop with a haul of cheap raw spinach, croissants for a steal, or fresh seafood for a song. That said, if you don't have a plan for what you intend to do with your bounty of groceries, bulk buying can go from money saver to expensive and wasteful — think stale croissants, wilted greens, and suspicious fish. This is especially true with perishable goods like meat, dairy, and fresh produce, all of which will spoil quickly if you're not careful.
If you're pondering a good deal on, say, a couple of gallons of milk or several full racks of ribs, it's not that you should decline, necessarily — it's just that you should think before you buy. How long will those raspberries last? Do you have the space to freeze what you won't eat so you can use it as an ingredient later? The wheel of cheddar lasts longer than the berries, but long enough for you to get through it? Can you freeze cheese? Or are you genuinely in need of a huge amount of food for hosting a large event? If you know what your plan is, you should be good to go. If not, the "deal" is likely to be an unnecessary expense, as well as food waste.
Best bets for bulk buys
Are there grocery items where bulk buying is, generally speaking, a good idea that's unlikely to cost you money? There are! Shelf-stable items are easy to store and are versatile enough that you'll use them frequently — running little risk of wasting them. Think olive oil, dried pasta, and rice. You can also purchase perishable items in bulk that you can freeze without ruining, like cakes and other baked goods. Or, try flash-freezing more delicate perishables to avoid the dreaded "ice block." Remember to remove excess air to avoid freezer burn, and don't freeze soft cheeses and other items that can lose their texture.
However, bulk buying isn't exclusively about having a plan for how to use your purchases. You should also consider the size of your kitchen when weighing which items to buy in bulk. If you have a small kitchen with less open space, even using clever kitchen storage hacks won't free up enough room for your bulk purchases. This can make your kitchen less comfortable to work in, and even lead to you putting off cooking in favor of delivery or convenience foods. Given the tactics restaurants use to get you to spend more, that's another move that can cost you money.