The Italian Sauce You Should Be Adding To Instant Ramen (Just Trust Us)

There are plenty of ways to upgrade instant ramen into a fun and filling meal. You can add vegetables, mix in some scrambled egg, or top it with everything from kimchi to shrimp. If you want a more unique way to switch things up, add tomato sauce (such as marinara) to the ramen broth for an Italian splash that will be both flavorful and memorable.

There are a few ways to incorporate tomato sauce into ramen. The easiest is to add in a few spoonfuls at the end of cooking. For a more infused flavor, you can cook the noodles directly in the sauce (either in addition to or instead of water), resulting in a tomato flavor that permeates each noodle. You can also use it as a topping or even prep the ramen noodles as a replacement for spaghetti. In a pinch, you can add tomato canned soup to instant ramen to get that nice pop of acid we're after.

Those who have tried this hack have plenty of good things to say about it. One Redditor explained that it "might seem strange at first" but encouraged others to try it as "the addition of the seasoning packet makes the sauce super delicious." The dish has garnered praise on other platforms as well. One YouTuber who made this dish said simply, "This is my new favorite way to eat ramen."