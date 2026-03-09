The Italian Sauce You Should Be Adding To Instant Ramen (Just Trust Us)
There are plenty of ways to upgrade instant ramen into a fun and filling meal. You can add vegetables, mix in some scrambled egg, or top it with everything from kimchi to shrimp. If you want a more unique way to switch things up, add tomato sauce (such as marinara) to the ramen broth for an Italian splash that will be both flavorful and memorable.
There are a few ways to incorporate tomato sauce into ramen. The easiest is to add in a few spoonfuls at the end of cooking. For a more infused flavor, you can cook the noodles directly in the sauce (either in addition to or instead of water), resulting in a tomato flavor that permeates each noodle. You can also use it as a topping or even prep the ramen noodles as a replacement for spaghetti. In a pinch, you can add tomato canned soup to instant ramen to get that nice pop of acid we're after.
Those who have tried this hack have plenty of good things to say about it. One Redditor explained that it "might seem strange at first" but encouraged others to try it as "the addition of the seasoning packet makes the sauce super delicious." The dish has garnered praise on other platforms as well. One YouTuber who made this dish said simply, "This is my new favorite way to eat ramen."
Tomato and ramen have been paired for years
It's worth noting that tomato ramen is hardly a new invention stemming from social media. Cafes in Japan have been serving a tomato-inspired dish called Tomato Shio ramen for decades. This ramen often uses tomato oil and tomato slices rather than tomato sauce, but the flavors are all there. Hell's Kitchen chef Kiyoyuki Miyashita also began serving ramen with a tomato paste base in 2019 after tasting ramen at shops in Rome. If you want to save time, there are brands that make their own tomato instant ramen, including Buldak.
If the idea of tomato sauce-infused ramen still makes you raise your eyebrows, know that this flavor combo is scientifically delicious. Both tomatoes and ramen broth are rich in umami flavor, and together they create a delicious flavor bomb. The light, acidic tang of tomato offsets the richness in the broth, so the Mediterranean flavors of marinara sauce or other high-quality jarred pasta sauces add an exciting fusion profile.
Once you have your tomato base, give your ramen complexity with the kind of mix-ins and toppings that often go with Tomato Shio. Grilled tofu and green onions are a common addition, while mushrooms can lend even more umami flavor. Of course, if you want to steer toward an Italian flair, add a little Parmesan or mozzarella cheese at the end of cooking for a gooey, cheesy version of ramen. Ramen doesn't have to be traditional to be delicious, so don't be afraid to get creative.