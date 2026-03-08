Don't Forget To Look Up When Browsing Trader Joe's Freezer Aisle

When entering Trader Joe's, you may find it difficult to avoid buying things that aren't on your grocery list. In truth, this is by design. The store's specific setup is one of the clever ways Trader Joe's encourages customers to spend more. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the freezer section. There, the freezers are coffin cases, meaning they are open without top lids. This makes you feel like you're on a sort of treasure hunt when reaching down to pick through them. Plus, you don't have to deal with any unwieldy doors. If you look up in the freezer section, however, you'll encounter perhaps the store's most genius marketing ploy.

Unlike most other grocery stores, Trader Joe's places non-frozen items in the freezer aisle. These range from a variety of chocolates and cookies to sauces and toppings. Often, these items are intended to be paired with frozen products, making shopping straightforward. Not only does this encourage you to buy fun additions to meals you hadn't originally intended on purchasing, but it's terribly convenient. By piquing curiosity and making things easy, Trader Joe's makes the frozen foods aisle a flavor playground.

While these extra goodies are tactically placed to make your mouth water, that doesn't mean they aren't genuinely good buys. There are plenty of amazing sauces to buy at Trader Joe's to suit just about any type of cuisine. Even if you just want dessert, Trader Joe's cookies, chocolates, and other sweets pair well with most foods, so you'll be pleased to find them in the frozen aisle as well.