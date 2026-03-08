Don't Forget To Look Up When Browsing Trader Joe's Freezer Aisle
When entering Trader Joe's, you may find it difficult to avoid buying things that aren't on your grocery list. In truth, this is by design. The store's specific setup is one of the clever ways Trader Joe's encourages customers to spend more. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the freezer section. There, the freezers are coffin cases, meaning they are open without top lids. This makes you feel like you're on a sort of treasure hunt when reaching down to pick through them. Plus, you don't have to deal with any unwieldy doors. If you look up in the freezer section, however, you'll encounter perhaps the store's most genius marketing ploy.
Unlike most other grocery stores, Trader Joe's places non-frozen items in the freezer aisle. These range from a variety of chocolates and cookies to sauces and toppings. Often, these items are intended to be paired with frozen products, making shopping straightforward. Not only does this encourage you to buy fun additions to meals you hadn't originally intended on purchasing, but it's terribly convenient. By piquing curiosity and making things easy, Trader Joe's makes the frozen foods aisle a flavor playground.
While these extra goodies are tactically placed to make your mouth water, that doesn't mean they aren't genuinely good buys. There are plenty of amazing sauces to buy at Trader Joe's to suit just about any type of cuisine. Even if you just want dessert, Trader Joe's cookies, chocolates, and other sweets pair well with most foods, so you'll be pleased to find them in the frozen aisle as well.
Pairings you'll find in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle
Non-frozen items are generally strategically grouped with like products, and the store tries to make that obvious. While every Trader Joe's frozen section is a little different, most will specifically have complementary sauces or spices placed above items that need them. While some may be unexpected, like jars of Crunchy Chili Onion placed above Indian entrees, more are just common sense. Near frozen chicken, you'll usually find all-purpose spices you can use to season the meat while cooking. Above the waffles and other Trader Joe's breakfast items you need to try, you'll find that trusted staple, maple syrup.
Some Trader Joe's stores also give you advice on what to use the condiments or spices with. For example, sesame oil may be placed above various Asian entrees and appetizers, and employees may write on the label something like "Enhance your dumplings, noodles, or stir fry!" to go the extra mile (via The Everygirl). Above frozen fish, you may find a jar of Salmon Rub Seasoning Blend with an included description explaining why the spices pair so well with the fish.
While this organizational style may make the freezer section sound a bit chaotic to new customers, the methods appear to be working. The Trader Joe's 2026 Annual Customer Choice Awards featured tons of frozen items, and there are many Trader Joe's frozen food hacks out there. So, whenever you wander through TJ's, don't forget to glance up above the freezers to see if they're offering that perfect final touch to your favorite frozen item.