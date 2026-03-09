The Decadent Way Gordon Ramsay Turns Banana Pancakes Into A Gourmet Breakfast

Banana pancakes are a fairly easy meal to make at home, as long as you have a strong buttermilk pancake recipe and a few bananas at your disposal. While mashing up the fruit and adding it to your batter is one method, many are also content with placing them on top of their stack. However, to make banana pancakes that are legitimately impressive and luxurious in terms of both taste and presentation, Gordon Ramsay says that caramelizing your bananas is the true key to your success.

In a 2016 video posted to his YouTube channel, Ramsay revealed his banana caramelization method as part of a recipe for small, fluffy, American-style Scotch pancakes. In it, Ramsay made a simple caramel by heating sugar in a hot pan. Once finished, he removed the pan from the heat and added butter and vertically sliced bananas to the mix, giving the fruit a beautiful brown color in the process without sacrificing the texture. This process is similar to the flavor-enhancing step to give bananas before making bread, and the decadent contribution that it gives to both dishes can only be described as absolutely unparalleled.