This Japanese Fish Is So Deadly That It's (Mostly) Banned In The United States

America is a famously permissive country when it comes to food. While countries such as the United Kingdom and Ireland may discourage certain foods through taxes (which memorably got Subway in trouble when an Irish court declared the bread was really pastry), and countries such as Denmark may try to ban a particularly spicy brand of ramen, America takes what one may call a "YOLO" approach to what one can sell. But there are exceptions, especially when it comes to certain kinds of imported meat. For instance, you can't import puffer fish, a delicacy in Japan because it can kill you if not prepared properly — although you can still get your hands on it if you know where to go.

For those whose knowledge of puffer fish goes only as far as "Finding Nemo," they're actually part of a larger family of fish known as tetraodontidae, numbering almost 200 species. They're known for their habit of temporarily ballooning to a much larger size to scare off predators. If that doesn't work, they have a back-up plan: good ol' deadly neurotoxin. Indeed, most species of puffer fish are highly toxic — but that doesn't mean we can't eat them. In Japan, they're eaten as a delicacy, usually in the form of sashimi but occasionally grilled or in a hot pot. However, if you consume any of the tetrodotoxin (which is mostly contained in the liver and ovaries), you can expect tremors, paralysis, and death.