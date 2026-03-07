The One Thing You Should Always Offer When Serving Brunch (It's Not Mimosas)

Putting on a fancy Sunday brunch for your friends and loved ones is simultaneously a true joy and potentially majorly stressful. There are so many different dishes, sides, and condiments that go into making brunch the hottest meal of the week. However, there's a dish that's often overlooked when party planning but that you should always offer — a fruit platter.

Rather than just buying a fruit party platter at Costco, you can make your own. Something you should always include, though, is variety. Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, grapes on the stem, cantaloupe, honeydew, and orange slices are solid go-tos, as well as anything in-season. Fruits such as kiwi or mango offer a touch of tropical flavors, and can be visually appealing on the plate. Choose a combo of fruits that are sweet and mild to pair with tart or citrusy ones so your guests can have different flavor profiles to pick from.

When arranging your platter, you should place the fruit in groups beside colors that complement and contrast them. Your base should be a filler fruit, which is something that takes up space well like chunks of melon, as well as bunches of grapes arranged throughout the platter. Round slices of fruit, like kiwis and oranges, will add variety in shape. Add berries last for pops of color. If you're feeling particularly fancy, include a melted chocolate or mascarpone dip to make the fruit extra decadent. Although eggs, breakfast meats, and pastries may be the typical stars of brunch, a carefully arranged fruit platter is sure to have your guests oohing and ahhing.