Great Wolf Lodge Launches A Nightmare Fuel Ranch Milkshake

During my long tenure here at The Takeout, I'm going to fess up to something: I know what ranch and ice cream taste like together. That's because ice cream manufacturer Van Leeuwen once released a Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream collab a few years ago and I sacrificed my body in a tribute to science. For a quick recap, the stuff wasn't the worst as it had front-forward vanilla flavor, but the savory herbs and spices came in to hijack the aftertaste. I recall not particularly wanting to relive the experience, but I guess Great Wolf Lodge is here to poke at the ranch lovers in your life. (I'm not sure I like the idea of a mayonnaise-based dressing mixed with ice cream, for the record.)

There are nearly two dozen Great Wolf Lodge locations spread across the country, so there's plenty of opportunity to get your hands on one of these shakes. I can't exactly imagine this being a great idea during a long day of indoor waterslides and swimming, but ranch lovers seem to know no boundaries. For some people, this could be the best day-trip ever, even if this stunt is unlikely to land Great Wolf Lodge on our list of the best milkshakes in every state.