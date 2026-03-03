Say Goodbye To Burnt Smells — Here's The Right Way To Thoroughly Clean Your Toaster

It's a sad fact of life that many satisfyingly crunchy foods will produce lots of crumbs. Toast is no exception, and it's leaving behind crumbs even before you pull it out of the toaster. As time passes, the debris from your morning toast begins to build up in there, and like many kitchen appliances, it may not run properly if you're not cleaning it often enough. Cleaning a toaster properly has two steps: wiping down the exterior and cleaning buildup from the interior (unplug the toaster before you try either one).

Sanitizing the outside is straightforward. Just dampen a paper towel or washcloth with water and a touch of dish soap and wipe down the sides. For the interior, your best bet is to take a tiny brush (like a toothbrush or paintbrush) and scrub down the metal inside, dislodging any stuck bits of food. Then, empty the crumb tray. There are many people out there who don't know their toaster has a crumb tray, which is a small, removable plate that collects crumbs as they fall to the bottom. If your first thought is that you've had your toaster for years and it definitely does not have one, go take a moment to look again. It will be a small, thin compartment along the bottom edge of the back or side of the toaster, which can be pulled out.