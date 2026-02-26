Aldi's Bringing Back Lamb Shanks And The Price Is An Absolute Steal

If you want braised lamb shanks for dinner tonight, you need to run to Aldi sooner rather than later. The German grocer has announced that seasoned and unseasoned lamb shanks from the brand Never Any! are coming back to the meat section at $5.99 per pound, and they've been known to fly off the shelves as fast as they're stocked. Both varieties are sold in vacuum-sealed packages that advertise the animals weren't on antibiotics and were fed a vegetarian diet – and the seasoned version comes marinated in rosemary and garlic.

Lamb shanks popped up on Aldi's list of Upcoming Finds for March 4 to March 10, 2026, but it's not the first time Aldi has stocked them. Occasionally they find their way onto Aldi's chilled shelves, and customers are always happy about it. "These are so good. I always get them when they have them but they seem to sell out fast," one Redditor wrote in a 2025 thread about the lamb shanks. Another shopper added, "I've only seen lamb at Aldi once, and I snapped the only one right up. Really need more of it, it's so good."

Make the trip to Aldi early in the day because that's when inventory will be the highest. Show up right when the store opens for the best chance at finding everything on your list — including those lamb shanks.