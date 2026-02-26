Aldi's Bringing Back Lamb Shanks And The Price Is An Absolute Steal
If you want braised lamb shanks for dinner tonight, you need to run to Aldi sooner rather than later. The German grocer has announced that seasoned and unseasoned lamb shanks from the brand Never Any! are coming back to the meat section at $5.99 per pound, and they've been known to fly off the shelves as fast as they're stocked. Both varieties are sold in vacuum-sealed packages that advertise the animals weren't on antibiotics and were fed a vegetarian diet – and the seasoned version comes marinated in rosemary and garlic.
Lamb shanks popped up on Aldi's list of Upcoming Finds for March 4 to March 10, 2026, but it's not the first time Aldi has stocked them. Occasionally they find their way onto Aldi's chilled shelves, and customers are always happy about it. "These are so good. I always get them when they have them but they seem to sell out fast," one Redditor wrote in a 2025 thread about the lamb shanks. Another shopper added, "I've only seen lamb at Aldi once, and I snapped the only one right up. Really need more of it, it's so good."
Make the trip to Aldi early in the day because that's when inventory will be the highest. Show up right when the store opens for the best chance at finding everything on your list — including those lamb shanks.
How shoppers are cooking the lamb shanks from Aldi
Lamb shanks are usually roasted or slow-cooked until the meat is ultra tender and falls off the bone, but you can also use Aldi's lamb shanks to make a succulent braised lamb stew. Served in a bowl or plated with mashed potatoes, fresh veggies, and gravy, there are some iconic flavors that complement lamb – and shoppers are using those traditional ingredients to transform their Aldi lamb shanks into an upscale meal.
Shoppers on Reddit say they season the lamb with fresh rosemary during cooking, and use leftover bones to make a rich broth base for other dishes. One home cook said they even braised the lamb shanks in red wine sauce (Here's the difference between cooking wine and drinking wine). Look for cuts that are pinkish-red and have a thick layer of fat, if you have a choice, for the most tender and flavorful plate of meat — and make sure to allow plenty of time for cooking. Low and slow is the way to go to achieve the ideal fall-off-the-bone texture for your lamb shanks.