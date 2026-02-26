The Fast Food Donald Trump Treated The USA Hockey Team To At The White House
This year's Winter Olympics in Paris was a big one for the United States, due in large part to the iconic, Lucky Charms marshmallow-loving Alysa Liu winning two gold medals in figure skating as well as the men's and women's hockey teams doing the same. However, of the 12 gold medals won by Team USA in this year's Winter Olympics, only the men's ice hockey team has met with President Donald Trump at the White House to celebrate their victory thus far. The women's ice hockey team outright denied their invitation to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union.
If you know anything about Trump's cuisine of choice, it should come as no surprise that the team was greeted with a buffet of double cheeseburgers from McDonald's to chow down on as they celebrated the biggest win of their lives. The team – who made an appearance at Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night — flew on Air Force One (where much of Trump's McDonald's feasting is done) to arrive in Washington for the event. As for the meal itself, all but five members of the gold medal-winning team were in attendance. The group was filmed enjoying the burgers as "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith played in the background.
Brought to you courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l4e0jcL0Ub
— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 25, 2026
Donald Trump's history of serving fast food buffets at the White House
If this fast food story seems familiar, it's because this is far from the first time it's happened. Back in 2019, Trump chose to treat both the Clemson Tigers — who had won the College Football Playoff National Championship — and the North Dakota State University Bison — who won the NCAA Division I FCS National Championship — to platters of fast food that included burgers, fries, sandwiches, and more from chains like Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Wendy's, and McDonald's. While the Clemson Tigers were originally subjected to the fast food buffet due to the ongoing government shutdown which lessened staff at the White House at the time, the choice to serve fast food to the NDSU Bison came after Trump deduced that the team would prefer the more common, distinctly "American" food choices to what White House chefs traditionally make.
In other words, the men's ice hockey team is far from the first to enjoy Trump's fast food buffet. Considering the partial government shutdown that's currently in place, Trump's decision to put McDonald's on the menu isn't particularly surprising. However, that didn't stop people from expressing their displeasure with the situation. The scene prompted plenty of controversy, with some seeing the White House serving what many presumed to be cheap and cold fast food to Olympic champions as tacky and embarrassing. Meanwhile, other onlookers saw it as a quirky and humorous choice by Donald Trump, whose personal love for McDonald's is incredibly well-documented. In any case, it probably tasted better than the 2026 Olympians' drink of choice.