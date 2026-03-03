An Arugula-Heavy Salad Should Never Be Topped With This Kind Of Dressing
Arugula has been trendy for a few years for its unique, radish-like bite and its nutritional benefits. It adds a lot of depth to salads, converting even the most boring pile of lettuce into an interesting eating experience. You can ruin the light, spicy, and crunchy elements of arugula if you add the wrong dressing, though. In an interview with The Takeout, Jason Stern, executive chef at Boone's in Atlanta, suggested you avoid dairy-based, heavy dressing if you're sitting down to an arugula salad.
"The reason I wouldn't pair it with a delicate green like arugula is simple: You lose the whole purpose of using arugula," Stern said. "A heavy, full-bodied dressing will change the arugula from a 'part of the salad' to a vehicle to carry a dressing."
Arugula doesn't mix with creamy, heavy dressings like Caesar or ranch because of the dairy fats they contain. When the two combine, the dairy overpowers the arugula. Instead of letting the plant's unique taste shine, they cancel out arugula's signature spice and make it a more mellow-tasting green. "You use arugula so that you can enjoy the peppery notes of the plant," Stern said. "An aggressive dressing just negates the purpose of using arugula, which has a distinct and desired flavor."
The best types of dressing to use on an arugula salad
The key to a great salad is balancing the ingredients. Imagine taking a bite that combines the spice of the arugula with earthy notes of beets or sweet potatoes, bright tomatoes, some kind of satisfying protein, and a matching cheese (parmesan works great with arugula). The best dressing is one that mirrors the light and varied flavors in the salad, according to chef Jason Stern. " ... You should look for lighter dressings with more delicate or nuanced flavors," he explained. " [...] Depending on the time of year, but a seasonal fruit vinaigrette is my go-to with arugula."
Tangy, lemon-based dressings complement the already zesty flavors in arugula. Vinaigrette dressings are also a great way to add a tangy element while also leveling out the flavor profile with a little bit of fat from the oil. A Dijon giardiniera vinaigrette is a complementary dressing to use as well, thanks to its already spicy, tangy notes. You can even add sauerkraut to an arugula salad in lieu of dressing or as an extra tangy element and some real Parmesan Reggiano for a dairy element that won't take over the flavor profile.