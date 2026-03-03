An Arugula-Heavy Salad Should Never Be Topped With This Kind Of Dressing

Arugula has been trendy for a few years for its unique, radish-like bite and its nutritional benefits. It adds a lot of depth to salads, converting even the most boring pile of lettuce into an interesting eating experience. You can ruin the light, spicy, and crunchy elements of arugula if you add the wrong dressing, though. In an interview with The Takeout, Jason Stern, executive chef at Boone's in Atlanta, suggested you avoid dairy-based, heavy dressing if you're sitting down to an arugula salad.

"The reason I wouldn't pair it with a delicate green like arugula is simple: You lose the whole purpose of using arugula," Stern said. "A heavy, full-bodied dressing will change the arugula from a 'part of the salad' to a vehicle to carry a dressing."

Arugula doesn't mix with creamy, heavy dressings like Caesar or ranch because of the dairy fats they contain. When the two combine, the dairy overpowers the arugula. Instead of letting the plant's unique taste shine, they cancel out arugula's signature spice and make it a more mellow-tasting green. "You use arugula so that you can enjoy the peppery notes of the plant," Stern said. "An aggressive dressing just negates the purpose of using arugula, which has a distinct and desired flavor."