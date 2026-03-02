5 Menu Items You Should Start Ordering At Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is, as the name implies, a pretty beef-centric restaurant. The menu, however, isn't even the least bit Australian, apart from a few names appropriated from an atlas. There's not one item made with Vegemite, for one thing (although the Australian condiment is surprisingly good in chili), nor will you see pavlova (a popular Antipodean meringue) on the dessert list. That being said, it's still a fun place to eat — with or without the Crocodile Dundee shtick — and the menu has much more to offer than steak. Sure, everyone's aware of the famous Bloomin' Onion, but we'd like to give a shout-out to some of the other entrees that may not be as well-known.
Steaks and steak-adjacent dishes like teriyaki skewers and chopped steak (basically a dressed-up, bunless hamburger patty) account for 10 of Outback's main courses, while the menu also features seven steak-and-something combo meals. There are also, however, five chicken entrees, six seafood platters, two pasta dishes, two burgers, two sandwiches, ribs, and an entree salad with your choice of protein. (Admittedly, though, the chain's a little light on vegetarian entrees; there aren't any, unless you order pasta or salad without the meat topper.) Out of this plethora of choices for steak-shunners, we've selected the following handful, all of which come highly recommended by satisfied customers.
Alice Springs Chicken
Alice Springs Chicken bears the name of a real location: Alice Springs, a place made famous by a 1950 novel called "A Town Like Alice" and a subsequent 1981 miniseries. But this chicken dish, starting at roughly $22, seems like a quintessentially American-style recipe — consisting of a grilled chicken breast in honey-mustard sauce, topped with bacon, cheese (Monterey Jack and cheddar), and sauteed mushrooms.
One TripAdvisor user, who admitted that they're not usually all that fond of chicken breast, said of this dish: "Very nice and juicy chicken to my surprise ... as good as it gets." A Facebook user declared, "Ever since I first tried Alice Springs chicken, it has been one of my favorite meals to order at Outback." They then proceeded to share the ultimate flattery, that being imitation, in the form of a copycat recipe. (There are numerous such recipes on the internet, which is always a hallmark of a popular chain restaurant dish.)
Bloomin' Burger
The Bloomin' Burger, starting shy of $16, doesn't just take its name from the signature Outback appetizer but actually incorporates it into the toppings. It starts out like a basic cheeseburger, topped with a slice of American, along with pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato. What makes it special, though, is that it also includes a few deep-fried Bloomin' Onion "petals" along with some of the dipping sauce that comes with the starter.
One Bloomin' Burger fan, commenting on Reddit, said, "It's a 10/10, easily worth the money too!" Over on TripAdvisor, someone said of their meal, "I had a Bloomin' Burger topped with Bloomin' petals, the tasty sauce that comes with it [...] Everything was so good, served correctly, and temperature hot ... perfecto." One Facebook user, however, suggested a way to make a great burger even better — they also ordered the Bloomin' fried shrimp and used some of them as an additional topping to make for a doubly Bloomin' Burger. Alas, this specific shrimp item no longer seems to feature on the Outback menu, but it is possible to add four grilled shrimp at a $7.99 upcharge, or order the Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp appetizer for $15.29.
Kingsland and Queensland Pastas
In Australia, Kingsland is a tiny town in New South Wales with a population hovering around 30 people. Queensland, on the other hand, is an Australian state that's home to over five million. At Outback Steakhouse, however, they are both the names of pasta dishes, with Kingsland being the more expensive of the two. Queensland Chicken and Shrimp Pasta, as the name implies, comes with this surf and turf combo in an Alfredo sauce, although you can order it with just one of the main proteins, or with neither. With meat, it sells for $23.29; without, it's $19.29. The $25.29 Kingsland Steak and Shrimp Pasta is similarly-sauced, but with pricier meats. You can order it with steak and chicken for the same price, or pay $2 more for a steak-only version.
Both pastas are popular with diners who crave carbs as well as protein. One Outback server, commenting on Reddit, said, "The pastas Kingsland and Queensland are very popular! I love it personally," while another Redditor enthused, "I love it! I get it almost every time." (They favored the Queensland version, while their spouse was a Kingsland fan.) A TripAdvisor reviewer concurred, saying, "I had the Queensland Shrimp Pasta ... and it was delish!"
Outback Ribs
The Outback menu is dominated by beef, which fits not only the "steakhouse" part of the chain's name, but also the Australian theme — cattle ranching is big business in that country, with around 25 million head of cattle roaming the range at any given time. In contrast, there are only about a tenth as many pigs, and so, too, does the Outback menu have very few pork dishes. As of early 2026, it looks like there's only one: Outback Ribs, which are barbecue-sauced baby backs priced at $23.29 for a half rack or $30.99 for a full one. They are, by all accounts, some of the best ribs you'll find at a chain restaurant.
One excited Facebook user posted a review of the ribs that was full of exclamation points: "The crispy outer edge on the ribs ... I give them 10 out five stars!!!! ... My daughter said it is heaven in her mouth. We will definitely be back very soon!!!! " A Yelper, while more restrained, seemed to agree, saying, "The baby back ribs were tender and delicious."
Toowoomba Salmon
Toowoomba, another regional name, comes from that of a city in Queensland. The city is located inland and is thus not known for fishing (It may actually have been named for a local type of melon), yet this is the name that Outback chose to apply to a fish dish. Toowoomba Salmon is a $28.79 entree that consists of salmon and shrimp with a mushroom topping, covered in a creamy, Creole-spiced sauce. (Some speculate that the sauce is made from Alfredo-plus-ketchup, with additional seasonings thrown in.)
One Facebook reviewer, who isn't even a fan of this fish, admitted she was won over by the Outback's preparation: "My son had the Toowoomba Salmon. I'm not a big fan of salmon, but it was really good! The creamy Creole sauce complemented it very well! He ate every bit of it, so I was lucky to even get a taste!" A commenter chimed in, "One of my favorites, the Salmon!!," to which the OP replied, "I was really surprised by it! I would have never ordered it, but I might next time!" A TripAdvisor user also praised the dish, posting, "Cooked perfectly (not runny, not dry) and seasoning amount was perfect too," while another TripAdvisor review, posting about a different Outback location, had this to say: "I ordered the Toowoomba Salmon. The food was excellent! Best taste!"