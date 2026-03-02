5 Menu Items You Should Start Ordering At Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is, as the name implies, a pretty beef-centric restaurant. The menu, however, isn't even the least bit Australian, apart from a few names appropriated from an atlas. There's not one item made with Vegemite, for one thing (although the Australian condiment is surprisingly good in chili), nor will you see pavlova (a popular Antipodean meringue) on the dessert list. That being said, it's still a fun place to eat — with or without the Crocodile Dundee shtick — and the menu has much more to offer than steak. Sure, everyone's aware of the famous Bloomin' Onion, but we'd like to give a shout-out to some of the other entrees that may not be as well-known.

Steaks and steak-adjacent dishes like teriyaki skewers and chopped steak (basically a dressed-up, bunless hamburger patty) account for 10 of Outback's main courses, while the menu also features seven steak-and-something combo meals. There are also, however, five chicken entrees, six seafood platters, two pasta dishes, two burgers, two sandwiches, ribs, and an entree salad with your choice of protein. (Admittedly, though, the chain's a little light on vegetarian entrees; there aren't any, unless you order pasta or salad without the meat topper.) Out of this plethora of choices for steak-shunners, we've selected the following handful, all of which come highly recommended by satisfied customers.