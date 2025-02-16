The Australian Condiment That Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Chili

Chili is a true comfort food. Every spoonful delivers rich and earthy flavors, and melt-in-your-mouth meat. The beauty of the dish is that you can adjust it according to preference, whether you cook Texas chili (with or without beans), or swear by a secret ingredient such as adding coffee to chili. But if you want to take yours to the next level, there's one condiment that you need to add ASAP: Vegemite.

As a fellow Aussie, Vegemite is a condiment I love and adore. This spread is not for the faint-hearted, though. Even for those of us who grew up with Vegemite, people tend to love it or hate it — just like with the equally divisive and strong-tasting Marmite, a similar product from the U.K.

Vegemite is a thick paste which is made from yeast extract and it has a very intense, salty, and umami-rich flavor. On its own, the taste can be overpowering (never, ever try this by the spoon) — but mixed in with your other chili ingredients, it'll add flavor depth and a deliciously savory boost you didn't know you needed.