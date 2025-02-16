The Australian Condiment That Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Chili
Chili is a true comfort food. Every spoonful delivers rich and earthy flavors, and melt-in-your-mouth meat. The beauty of the dish is that you can adjust it according to preference, whether you cook Texas chili (with or without beans), or swear by a secret ingredient such as adding coffee to chili. But if you want to take yours to the next level, there's one condiment that you need to add ASAP: Vegemite.
As a fellow Aussie, Vegemite is a condiment I love and adore. This spread is not for the faint-hearted, though. Even for those of us who grew up with Vegemite, people tend to love it or hate it — just like with the equally divisive and strong-tasting Marmite, a similar product from the U.K.
Vegemite is a thick paste which is made from yeast extract and it has a very intense, salty, and umami-rich flavor. On its own, the taste can be overpowering (never, ever try this by the spoon) — but mixed in with your other chili ingredients, it'll add flavor depth and a deliciously savory boost you didn't know you needed.
Vegemite is the perfect addition to your chili
Vegemite contains glutamate, an acid naturally found in yeast extract, which is responsible for its strong umami flavor. While there plenty of ingredients you can add to chili, this one in particular can give your dish a truly unique twist. Adding just a tablespoon or two of Vegemite as you simmer the meat is all you need to taste a difference.
Adding some Vegemite to your chili will complement the spicy flavors of the peppers, while also enhancing the meaty flavors from the beef. It will also blend well with other umami-rich ingredients like tomato paste or mushrooms — and the savory flavor works perfectly if your chili is meat-free, too. Vegemite is quite salty, which adds a savory element to the dish, while offering more complexity than regular salt. This spread also contains malt extract, which can add a slight sweetness and nuttiness to the chili, rounding out any spicy or savory flavors present.
The intensity of Vegemite means that a little goes a long way, so it's always better to start with less and adjust according to taste. Vegemite (and Marmite, which also works brilliantly in chili) can usually be found in the international section at grocery stores in the U.S. or ordered on Amazon. But however you get your hands on the rich dark spread, be sure to add it to your next chili — and try it on some buttered toast, too, for a true Aussie experience.