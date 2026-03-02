What Ray Charles Always Ordered At Dooky Chase's In New Orleans

As one of the most iconic restaurants in New Orleans to find tasty dishes, Dooky Chase's has fed a fair share of celebrities. Famous patrons have included Martin Luther King, Jr., Beyoncé, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. It was also a favorite spot for none other than Ray Charles. According to a 2005 New York Times article, the music legend's preferred order at this legendary spot was red beans and rice with fried chicken.

This comforting dish is a staple of both Creole and Cajun food. It's made by adding pre-soaked red kidney beans to a pot with bay leaves, smoked sausage, spices, onions, celery, and green bell peppers. It's then served over white rice and complemented with fried chicken. As per the NYT's article, Charles had this very dish delivered from Dooky Chase's to his room while visiting New Orleans in 2003, a year before his death.

The singer even mentioned Dooky Chase's in the lyrics of his melancholic 1961 song, "Early in the Morning." He sang, "I went to Dooky Chase's to get something to eat / The waitress looked at me and said, 'Ray, you sure look beat'" (via YouTube). The song illustrates the warmth with which Dooky Chase's Restaurant has welcomed its customers since opening in 1941.