This $70 Costco Olive Oil Is A Better Deal Then You Might Think — Here's Why

A drizzy of EVOO zhuzhes up just about anything. You can add olive oil to ice cream along with a sprinkle of salt; swap out butter for oil in bakery-worthy sweets; or blend olive oil into mashed potatoes for rich, creamy texture. And for your efforts, Costco would like to sell you $70 worth of extra virgin olive oil. But is the jaw-dropping price tag worth it? At just under $12 per liter for a pair of three-liter tins, it's roughly a dollar more per liter than fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Organic EVOO. Oh — this olive oil is also Tunisian, and it's spectacular.

Costco's Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is available as a two-tin pack for $69.99 online, invites you on the journey from its original Mediterranean orchard to an International Olive Council-accredited lab and eventually, to individual tin — via QR code on its bright yellow label. And if you prefer your grassy, buttery, pesticide-free, hand-harvested EVOO to come with awards, you've got the right brand in your cart.

Terra Delyssa EVOO won the silver medal at the New York International Olive Oil Competition in 2025, as well as the gold medal at London's International Quality Olive Oil Competition in 2023, and it's been basically the same story in Berlin, Paris, Istanbul ... okay, we could go on, but all the beauty shots of silky hummus finished with shimmering glugs of Terra Delyssa are totally distracting. But enough about what snooty olive oil sommeliers think — real Costco customers love Terra Delyssa EVOO, too.