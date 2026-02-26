This $70 Costco Olive Oil Is A Better Deal Then You Might Think — Here's Why
A drizzy of EVOO zhuzhes up just about anything. You can add olive oil to ice cream along with a sprinkle of salt; swap out butter for oil in bakery-worthy sweets; or blend olive oil into mashed potatoes for rich, creamy texture. And for your efforts, Costco would like to sell you $70 worth of extra virgin olive oil. But is the jaw-dropping price tag worth it? At just under $12 per liter for a pair of three-liter tins, it's roughly a dollar more per liter than fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Organic EVOO. Oh — this olive oil is also Tunisian, and it's spectacular.
Costco's Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is available as a two-tin pack for $69.99 online, invites you on the journey from its original Mediterranean orchard to an International Olive Council-accredited lab and eventually, to individual tin — via QR code on its bright yellow label. And if you prefer your grassy, buttery, pesticide-free, hand-harvested EVOO to come with awards, you've got the right brand in your cart.
Terra Delyssa EVOO won the silver medal at the New York International Olive Oil Competition in 2025, as well as the gold medal at London's International Quality Olive Oil Competition in 2023, and it's been basically the same story in Berlin, Paris, Istanbul ... okay, we could go on, but all the beauty shots of silky hummus finished with shimmering glugs of Terra Delyssa are totally distracting. But enough about what snooty olive oil sommeliers think — real Costco customers love Terra Delyssa EVOO, too.
Customers weigh in on Costco's $70 olive oil
Costco shoppers back up Terra Delyssa's shower of accolades from the elite olive oil-tasting class. "I was already familiar with it, having served as a diplomat in Tunis many years ago," one five-star Costco reviewer wrote. "It is equal to or better than Costco's best." On Reddit, a Terra D stan posted: "This is a CHO brand. CHO is one of the largest Tunisian [olive oil] companies, if not the largest. So quality and purity are first rate."
If you're wondering how the heck you're gonna get through six liters of EVOO, it might not last as long as you think. Describing Terra Delyssa as "golden green goodness," this Costco shopper shared, "My mom gave all hot meals a final pour of the finest olive oil, plus we used it on our hair, skin, nails, and of course, salads." (Suddenly you're in the market for the 55-gallon barrel of Terra Delyssa at Costco Business Centers for $1,299.99.)
But about that packaging, though. Bottled Terra Delyssa can be found in-store, depending on your location, but for the twin tins, you'll have to hit Costco.com. And, by the looks of busted and leaky reviewer photos, this cargo could use more padding during shipping. A four-star Costco reviewer confirmed, "Two cans wrapped in [a] plastic bag tied in a knot to prevent spillage. The box was too big for the cans, without enough packing materials so the cans just knock around." Still, Terra Delyssa transcends containers that are so thrashed, they can no longer stand on their own. (Plus, many do arrive in tip-top shape.) As one five-star reviewer noted, "Love the EVOO! So yummy and I don't care if the container is bent a little or not."