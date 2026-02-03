The Best Type Of Olive Oil To Use For Bakery-Worthy Sweets

Everyone loves an unconventional baking swap. Once you've tried mixing mayonnaise into your chocolate cake and adding potato chip crumbs to your cookie dough, try adding a hint of sophistication to your bakes by swapping butter for olive oil. Olive oil isn't necessarily a one-for-one swap for butter (you might need to finagle the recipe slightly), but the technicalities shouldn't be your only concern. It's important to think about the way the flavors meld as not all olive oils taste the same, and some are better suited for desserts than others.

To learn more about incorporating olive oil when baking, we spoke to Paula Montenegro, the baker and recipe developer behind Vintage Kitchen Notes. According to Montenegro, you shouldn't necessarily use the same olive oil you'd use for a savory dressing or sauce. "For general baking, I look for neutral olive oils," she says. "They should be light and barely fruity, not too intense... We want the oil to complement, not overpower, other flavors."

Montenegro recommends late-season olive oils for baking. "Late-season or late-harvest olive oils tend to be mellower as the olives are fully ripe and not as bitter," she says. "I use them for fruity desserts and cakes." You might need to hunt around — or spring for the fancier stuff — if you're specifically looking for late-season oils, though. "They're a better fit for baking, but not always easy to find, as labels don't necessarily include that information," she admits.