There's A Secret Meaning Coded Into Waffle House's Tile Flooring. Here's What It Is
If you were asked to describe a restaurant full of secret codes and hidden messages, you might imagine something like a speakeasy or a restaurant with a spy theme. You probably wouldn't think of Waffle House — an iconic chain better known for its 24-hour service, wild reputation for dramatic incidents, and loaded hashbrowns — than for any kind of secrecy. But that just shows how well Waffle House hides its secrets, even when they're literally built into the floor. Look down, and you'll see red tiles meant to help the servers know where to stand when calling an order to the cook.
This red-tiled spot, surrounded by gray tiles, is called "The Mark" in Waffle House lingo, and it's the only spot in the restaurant where servers are allowed to call in an order. This helps ensure that the cooks don't get overwhelmed with multiple orders being called in simultaneously, and speeds up the processing time. That's especially important in a Waffle House, where the motto is "good food fast," meaning that time is of the essence.
More secret tricks that keep Waffle House running 24/7
While "The Mark" is a lesser-known piece of Waffle House lore, it's far from the restaurant's only secret (and no, this isn't about the TikTok hacks – those are a terrible idea). For instance, the beloved loaded hashbrowns that are as much a part of Waffle House have their own unique language, called the "hashbrown code," when it comes to how they're ordered. If you ask for hashbrowns "covered and capped," this means you'd like them with a slice of American cheese and sautéed mushrooms on top.
Behind the scenes, the secrets continue with the kitchen's plate marking code. Remember the need for speed in the kitchen? The code is another way the cooks at Waffle House keep things moving fast. The way the plate code — which Waffle House calls the "Magic Marker" system – works is that different condiment packets (ketchup, grape jelly, and others), utensils, and napkins are positioned in specific spots on plates in the line by the short-order cooks to help keep track of the orders they're preparing. While the code might seem complicated at first glance, Waffle House employees say that it prevents confusion and helps get orders out promptly and accurately.