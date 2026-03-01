The Best Type Of Beer To Cook Corned Beef In

If you plan to add beer to your corned beef this St. Patrick's Day, you're on the right track. Whether cooked from scratch or reheated out of the can (don't skip rinsing the canned version), beer makes corned beef more flavorful and tender, and makes the smell in the kitchen even better. Any kind of beer will add more flavor to this already savory dish, but for incredibly succulent and flavor-infused corned beef, cook it with Guinness Stout.

Darker beers infuse a rich and malty flavor into corned beef that amplifies the natural flavors in meatier dishes (beer makes beef stew better, too). Out of all the dark beers to choose from on a holiday that celebrates Irish roots and Irish dishes, Guinness (either Stout or Extra Stout) is a perfect choice — after all, it is one of America's favorite Irish beers. Guinness also has a unique toasted bread kind of flavor with a full body, creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture and balancing out any over-salting. When combined with brown sugar, Guinness can create a sweet, savory, caramelized glaze that makes the whole dish that much better.