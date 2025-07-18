Don't Skip This Step Before Eating Canned Corned Beef

You might be wondering exactly how much salt this process removes. Maybe you're a big fan of the super salty flavor, and you don't want to ruin it. Not to worry — canned corned beef has more than enough sodium to go around.

The "corned" in "corned beef" doesn't come from any actual corn. Instead, it originally required grains of salt that were as large as corn kernels during preparation. While the methods have changed somewhat, canned corned beef still often contains 20% or more of your daily sodium in a single serving. Most cans contain multiple servings, so you could end up eating all of your daily recommendation of salt in one sitting, if you're not careful. A large portion of that sodium is contained in the brine, so you can get that number way down with just a little rinse.

While soaking or rinsing the meat, break it up with a fork or knife so that water can penetrate it properly. You can submerge it entirely in a pot of water to soak it from two to 72 hours, or rinse it several times under running water for faster prep. Once that's done, make sure to pat it dry to remove any excess liquid before cooking. Finally, you're ready to add spices, sauces, or even additional salt if you'd like. Still, considering that we're all probably eating too much salt already, a little less sodium in your diet is probably a good thing.