Don't Stress Over Skunked Beer — Here's How To Use The Spoiled Suds

If you do any gardening, there are several different ways you can utilize that skunked beer. One involves simply pouring it on your lawn since it will actually help the grass to grow. Another is to pour it into open containers and place them around your garden. The yeast in the beer attracts snails, slugs, and pill bugs (those that are just a few feet away, thankfully). They crawl over to the beer traps, start drinking, get drunk, fall over, and drown. Sounds silly, but it's actually surprisingly effective and not poisonous for any dogs and cats that might get into the traps. Beer-soaked escargot may not be something you want your pet snacking on, but they're safer than chemical bug killers.

We've already discussed using beer to make metal faucets shinier, but it's also effective as a wood polish. Skunked beer works to clean the rust off hardware and can even be poured on the rug to counteract a coffee or tea stain. Some have even found success by using beer as a toilet bowl cleaner, although you'll need to let it sit for 15 minutes before scrubbing.

Beer is great in the bathroom, too. It can either be mixed into shampoo or used as a hair rinse in place of conditioner. Although it may make your hair smell a tiny bit beer-y, it will make it softer, shinier, and less staticky. You can even pour a can of skunked beer into the bathtub and settle in for a relaxing soak since beer is rich in vitamin B along with other minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial for your skin.