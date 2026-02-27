The Best Way To Sear Steak Actually Involves A Sheet Pan (Hear Us Out)

One major steak-cooking mistake, no matter the cut, is plopping it in the frying pan while the meat's surface is wet. Damper meat will steam instead of sear, meaning it won't ever get hot enough to form a nice brown crust. There's one way to avoid this, and it involves a sheet pan. No, the pan's not for searing. It's used to catch the moisture that drips from a steak as you expose it to the air inside the fridge. In fact, it doesn't even need to be a sheet pan, since a plate or a different type of pan could also work.

Scott Thomas, who blogs about food and shares recipes on his websites The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, recommends using this for pricey steaks. He told The Takeout, "Any of the better cuts will work, [such as] ribeye, strip, [or] filet." If you're planning to pan-sear a more budget-friendly steak like hanger, sirloin, or Guy Fieri favorite tri-tip, the sheet pan technique can still be beneficial.

Thomas does have one caveat about sheet pan meat drying, however. He said, " ... This seems like a good idea, but it's more complicated than that." As you can see by the steps he outlined below, it's both more time-consuming and labor-intensive than merely letting it sit on a sheet pan for a few hours.