This Is When You Need To Press Tofu

When you open a package of tofu, you might find that it's pretty wet. This is because it's packed in tofu water (which is key to vegan dessert magic). While you may dry the tofu before you cook with it, some recipes call for an extra step — asking you to press it to remove as much water as possible. (Doing so will also make it considerably flatter.) This may be unnecessary, though. According to Nisha Vora, a vegan cookbook author who also blogs at Rainbow Plant Life, you don't always need to press tofu.

"If you want tofu to crisp up, get chewy, or absorb a marinade well, pressing helps," she said. "If you want it tender or creamy, skip it." Tofu comes in a variety of textures — anywhere from extra-firm to silken. Firmer types of tofu take well to pressing, Vora says, while the softer ones contain too much water for pressing to be effective. "You can press soft tofu to make it slightly easier to handle, but it has a lot of water, so pressing won't provide too much benefit," she said. "As for silken tofu, it's meant to stay soft and creamy (excellent in sauces, desserts, or blending into soups), so no need to press this kind of tofu [because] it will fall apart if you do."