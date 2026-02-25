The Breakfast Staple Katharine Hepburn Enjoyed Any Time Of Day
Gorgeous, independent, and powerful, Katharine Hepburn was one of the most brilliant stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Known for movies like the 1967 version of "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" and "The African Queen," Hepburn continues to capture the imagination of audiences. Even two decades after her death, we're still intrigued by what the actor liked to cook and eat. While some celebrities are quite eccentric in their food preferences (Elvis Presley apparently liked peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches), Hepburn's taste seems more approachable. For instance, she loved to eat pancakes at any time of day.
Most Americans think of pancakes as an easy, three-ingredient breakfast dish, but Hepburn liked to make them for lunch or as a decadent midnight snack. The actor often made cottage cheese pancakes, which she served with creamed meats or seafood. This version is probably closer to a French crêpe (which could be considered a type of pancake) and shows the star's international tastes. A 1948 article in a Hartford, Connecticut, newspaper also describes her serving friends chocolate and nut pancakes in the middle of the night. Both recipes are quite different, with one relying on salty ingredients for a homemade pancake, while the other uses pre-made mix for sweet fluffiness.
How to make pancakes a la Katharine Hepburn
If you love celebrity recipes, you'll be happy to know that Katharine Hepburn's pancakes are quite easy to follow. According to the Hollywood Kitchen Show, for the lunch pancakes, you'll want to mix 4 tablespoons of whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt, 1 cup of cottage cheese, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and a bit of salt. Once the batter is done, beat three eggs until they're frothy before adding them to the rest of the ingredients. To make them into a dessert, top them with honey, fruit, or applesauce.
The midnight snack pancakes take a little more preparation, but they'll satisfy your sugar cravings. To make them, combine 1-½ cups of pancake mix, ½ cup of sugar, and ½ cup of chopped nuts. Separately, blend 1-½ cups of milk and a beaten egg, and add ½ cup of this to the first ingredients. After mixing thoroughly, pour in a square of melted chocolate and the rest of the liquid to finish your batter.
But to get these pancakes to be authentically Hepburnian, you'll need to make a sauce before even starting on the batter. For this, mix together three beaten egg yolks, ¾ cup sifted confectioner's sugar, ½ teaspoon of vanilla, and ⅓ teaspoon of salt. Fold one cup of whipped cream and chill in the fridge so it's ready to be poured over the batter once the pancakes are done.
