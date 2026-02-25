The Breakfast Staple Katharine Hepburn Enjoyed Any Time Of Day

If you love celebrity recipes, you'll be happy to know that Katharine Hepburn's pancakes are quite easy to follow. According to the Hollywood Kitchen Show, for the lunch pancakes, you'll want to mix 4 tablespoons of whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt, 1 cup of cottage cheese, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and a bit of salt. Once the batter is done, beat three eggs until they're frothy before adding them to the rest of the ingredients. To make them into a dessert, top them with honey, fruit, or applesauce.

The midnight snack pancakes take a little more preparation, but they'll satisfy your sugar cravings. To make them, combine 1-½ cups of pancake mix, ½ cup of sugar, and ½ cup of chopped nuts. Separately, blend 1-½ cups of milk and a beaten egg, and add ½ cup of this to the first ingredients. After mixing thoroughly, pour in a square of melted chocolate and the rest of the liquid to finish your batter.

But to get these pancakes to be authentically Hepburnian, you'll need to make a sauce before even starting on the batter. For this, mix together three beaten egg yolks, ¾ cup sifted confectioner's sugar, ½ teaspoon of vanilla, and ⅓ teaspoon of salt. Fold one cup of whipped cream and chill in the fridge so it's ready to be poured over the batter once the pancakes are done.

