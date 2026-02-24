Prepare Yourself For 7 Big Changes Coming To KFC In 2026
Things are shaking up at Kentucky Fried Chicken in 2026. The fast food giant is starting off the year with new leadership, and they have a ton of new things in store for customers. The focus isn't quite the same as what KFC was doing in 2025; hot honey chicken will still be on the menu, but you also can expect celebrity collaborations with edgy Canadian chef and actor Matty Matheson to be front and center in '06.
KFC is going full-force with its 'comeback' strategy, combining traditional buckets of fried chicken with new items like boneless options, sweet treats, and cool-looking merch. In years past, KFC's oddest menu items have included things like the Chizza, but this year, the focus is on giving customers more of what they already enjoy and providing plenty of value.
Expect more sauce options in KFC's tenders-only line, Saucy, as well as menu items like Puffies, pastry bites dusted with powdered sugar and served with fruity dipping sauce. Look for great deals on a new line of bowls and the return of a $10 Tuesday campaign that could save you some money. KFC is out to prove they don't belong on the list of the most overpriced fast food chains in the US in 2026, while also adding more of what customers love.
More boneless chicken
KFC is making indulgence effortless in 2026 with a focus on boneless options. The fast food giant has added boneless chicken and more sauces to a whole line of new menu items in order to appease customers infatuated with chicken pieces in all shapes and sizes. Look for the Dunked Range — pre-sauced chicken chunks saturated with Firey Texas BBQ Sauce — and the return of the popular Zinger Sandwich at select restaurants after an eight-year hiatus. KFC is also continuing to test oven-baked "Naked Chicken" — an oven-roasted chicken filet with a brioche bun, pickles, and your choice of dressing — in some locations.
$5 comforting bowls
The chain is also positioning itself to earn back some goodwill from guests with great deals like the bowls series.Choose from five different $5 bowls that include iconic KFC flavors, including the return of the Famous Bowl with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and chicken nuggets; the Mac & Cheese bowl. with macaroni and cheese and nuggets; and the Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl. A brand new $5 bowl, the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl, made with crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles, chicken nuggets, and Nashville Hot Sauce, is available as well.
Get a chicken bucket for a deal on $10 Tuesdays
KFC's $10 Tuesdays are back in 2026 in some (but not all) locations to provide a tasty lunch that's easy on your wallet. If your local restaurant offers the deal, you'll get an eight-piece bucket of chicken for $10 on Tuesdays, made up of dark meat pieces like drums and thighs. If not, you can follow the Reddit threads dedicated to the deal's status in various states to see if more locations have been added.
Celeb collab with Matty Matheson
KFC has teamed up with Matty Matheson, Canadian chef and star of "The Bear," for the release of Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl in the U.S. and an entire line of chicken sandwiches in Canada. Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl is Matheson's take on poutine and is part of KFC's line of $5 bowls. It features a bed of fries, topped with Kentucky Fried Nuggets, five white cheddar Cheese Curds, and KFC's iconic gravy.
Saucy expands with more menu items
Saucy is KFC's spin-off finger foods-only menu, which materialized at several Florida locations and offered KFC's classic chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches with your choice of 11 different sauces. KFC has secured 13 more leases for new locations throughout Florida that will open in 2026, and is adding new items to the menu —including build-your-own combos with menu items like the Chicken Teriyaki Bowl and Puffies (puff pastries with fruit sauce). There's also a wrap available exclusively after 9 p.m. called the Late Night Kitchen Sink Grand'ito, which is stuffed with crinkle cut fries, egg, chopped chicken tenders, and queso.
Bowl-O-Tie merch
In a nod to KFC founder Colonel Sanders' signature fashion style, the comp any has rolled out an actual bolo tie, but it's already sold out online. Described as "perfect for weddings [and] interviews," KFC made its Bowl-O-Tie super-limited edition, with only 100 of them available. They feature a replica of KFC's Famous Bowl as a fastener and a tiny silver drumstick on each end. The bolo ties join a list of merch that includes KFC-branded socks, a beach towel, a bucket hat, and even a basketball hoop set.
AI integration intermixed with throwback, comfortable marketing
KFC's 2026 marketing strategy is all about merging future-forward technology with throwback menu items that customers love. Marketing and ad campaigns driven by artificial intelligence are already everywhere, and Yum! Brands (owner of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut) is leveraging it to create opportunities for connection with customers. Expect AI's continued and growing involvement in everything at KFC in 2026, including digital ordering and potentially, the restaurants themselves as manager assistants and in ordering platforms.