Things are shaking up at Kentucky Fried Chicken in 2026. The fast food giant is starting off the year with new leadership, and they have a ton of new things in store for customers. The focus isn't quite the same as what KFC was doing in 2025; hot honey chicken will still be on the menu, but you also can expect celebrity collaborations with edgy Canadian chef and actor Matty Matheson to be front and center in '06.

KFC is going full-force with its 'comeback' strategy, combining traditional buckets of fried chicken with new items like boneless options, sweet treats, and cool-looking merch. In years past, KFC's oddest menu items have included things like the Chizza, but this year, the focus is on giving customers more of what they already enjoy and providing plenty of value.

Expect more sauce options in KFC's tenders-only line, Saucy, as well as menu items like Puffies, pastry bites dusted with powdered sugar and served with fruity dipping sauce. Look for great deals on a new line of bowls and the return of a $10 Tuesday campaign that could save you some money. KFC is out to prove they don't belong on the list of the most overpriced fast food chains in the US in 2026, while also adding more of what customers love.