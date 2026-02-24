Give Chili An Even Bolder Attitude With This Meaty Umami-Packed Addition
From local cook-offs to national competitions, chili enthusiasts across the country are constantly tinkering with their signature recipes to gain an advantage over their rivals. Unless you're a purist who believes only a traditional red without beans is legitimate, there are a number of ingredients you should be adding to your chili that could be your secret weapon to a winning dish. One might be staring you in the face every morning.
The Takeout recently persuaded Adam Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, to spill the beans about overlooked ingredients that might just give folks the upper hand in their next chili competition, and he pointed to everyone's favorite breakfast meat: bacon. "It absolutely boosts umami thanks to its natural savoriness, and that plays along beautifully with tomatoes, beans, and your simmered meat," he said. "Just a few strips can make the chili taste like it simmered all day."
Gallagher suggested that to tease the most flavor out of the breakfast meat, folks shouldn't wait until the dish has sat on the stove for hours before including it. "When you add a little bit of bacon at the start of a chili, it'll add a smoky backbone that makes the whole pot taste richer and more savory," he said. But it's not just the meat itself that can boost the umami factor. "When you cook the bacon first and then build the onions, garlic, and spices in that rendered fat, you're layering flavor right from the beginning," Gallagher added.
Avoid the pitfalls of adding bacon to chili
Obviously, people who hate the smell of bacon might be hesitant to follow Adam Gallagher's advice, but the rest of us can integrate a burst of smoky, umami flavor into chili with this ingredient. However, one notable drawback is that it can be greasy, and a greasy chili just will not do. Or as Gallagher put it, "Bacon is a flavor accent here. You want richness and smokiness, not a slick on the top of your bowl."
He warned that not watching how much fat is being incorporated into the dish can lead to results you didn't want. "If you use too much or leave a lot of fat in the pot, the chili will definitely turn greasy, especially in lighter versions with turkey or a white chicken chili," he said. Thankfully, Gallagher indicated there is an easy way to secure a non-oily outcome. "Make sure the bacon is crispy before adding it to the pot, then spoon off any extra grease," he said. "Doing this before adding in your aromatics helps the chili feel less heavy."
One other thing to be mindful about is salinity. "Bacon is salty, so don't add in any more until the very end when you taste test," Gallagher said. Although it's a welcome addition, bacon isn't a magic bullet that guarantees your dish will be top-notch. Like any other cuisine, you have to taste it while it's cooking to confirm the umami and smokiness are harmonizing with tangy tomatoes, earthy aromatics, and any other flavors you augment your chili with.