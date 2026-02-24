Give Chili An Even Bolder Attitude With This Meaty Umami-Packed Addition

From local cook-offs to national competitions, chili enthusiasts across the country are constantly tinkering with their signature recipes to gain an advantage over their rivals. Unless you're a purist who believes only a traditional red without beans is legitimate, there are a number of ingredients you should be adding to your chili that could be your secret weapon to a winning dish. One might be staring you in the face every morning.

The Takeout recently persuaded Adam Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, to spill the beans about overlooked ingredients that might just give folks the upper hand in their next chili competition, and he pointed to everyone's favorite breakfast meat: bacon. "It absolutely boosts umami thanks to its natural savoriness, and that plays along beautifully with tomatoes, beans, and your simmered meat," he said. "Just a few strips can make the chili taste like it simmered all day."

Gallagher suggested that to tease the most flavor out of the breakfast meat, folks shouldn't wait until the dish has sat on the stove for hours before including it. "When you add a little bit of bacon at the start of a chili, it'll add a smoky backbone that makes the whole pot taste richer and more savory," he said. But it's not just the meat itself that can boost the umami factor. "When you cook the bacon first and then build the onions, garlic, and spices in that rendered fat, you're layering flavor right from the beginning," Gallagher added.