The Simple Coffee Order Baristas Keep Getting Wrong
Baristas are going to get an order wrong now and then, especially since there are endless ways to order a coffee. But there is one straightforward drink that many baristas just can't quite seem to get right: a beverage made with espresso and water called a long black. It's a drink easily mixed up with an americano because they have the same ingredients, but their preparation makes them distinct, similar to the difference between a café au lait and a latte. Americanos are made by adding hot water to espresso, while long blacks are made by pouring a double shot of espresso over hot water. A long black coffee has a fuller body and more robust crema than an americano and is served in smaller, more concentrated portions.
The long black is a favorite of James Roche, co-founder of Wrexham Bean Co., the first independent specialty coffee roastery in Wrexham, United Kingdom. He told The Takeout that baristas often pour the drink in the wrong order. "A long black ends up treated as a modified americano rather than its own recipe," said Roche. It moves further from the original when baristas add milk in the incorrect sequence, affecting the balance of the drink.
"I've been to plenty of cafes where long blacks and americanos are poured the same way, likely because the difference isn't understood, service is rushed, or the order of pouring doesn't seem important," Roche said, adding, "There's clearly still confusion between the two. That's why it often comes down to education."
How to make a long black the right way
Pull two fresh espresso shots for an outstanding long black, and dial in the temperatures to get a drink you can sip right away. James Roche said the ideal temperature of the water depends on whether you're adding cold or warm milk — start the water at 176 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit if you're adding warm milk or drinking it black and nearly boiling if you're adding cold milk. "The aim is consistency, not maximum heat. Too hot hides sweetness. Too cool kills aroma," Roche said.
A perfect long black is a matter of perspective. Some people like their coffee stronger, others creamier, but every great long black has a similar ratio of ingredients added in a specific order. If you do like your coffee with milk, "It should go in after the espresso has been poured onto the water, so you're adjusting a finished drink rather than interfering with the crema and body," Roche explained.
When it comes to the best ratio of coffee, Roche said a good starting point is 36 to 40 grams of freshly ground espresso, 90 to 120 grams of water, and 20 to 35 grams of milk. "That keeps the coffee as the main flavor," Roche said. "You still get body and character, and the milk just softens it rather than diluting it." For creamier coffee, Roche suggested a ratio of 22.5 grams of espresso, 100 grams of water, and 40 grams of milk. "It's less about right or wrong and more about preference: stronger and full-bodied or lighter and milky," he said.