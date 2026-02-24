The Simple Coffee Order Baristas Keep Getting Wrong

Baristas are going to get an order wrong now and then, especially since there are endless ways to order a coffee. But there is one straightforward drink that many baristas just can't quite seem to get right: a beverage made with espresso and water called a long black. It's a drink easily mixed up with an americano because they have the same ingredients, but their preparation makes them distinct, similar to the difference between a café au lait and a latte. Americanos are made by adding hot water to espresso, while long blacks are made by pouring a double shot of espresso over hot water. A long black coffee has a fuller body and more robust crema than an americano and is served in smaller, more concentrated portions.

The long black is a favorite of James Roche, co-founder of Wrexham Bean Co., the first independent specialty coffee roastery in Wrexham, United Kingdom. He told The Takeout that baristas often pour the drink in the wrong order. "A long black ends up treated as a modified americano rather than its own recipe," said Roche. It moves further from the original when baristas add milk in the incorrect sequence, affecting the balance of the drink.

"I've been to plenty of cafes where long blacks and americanos are poured the same way, likely because the difference isn't understood, service is rushed, or the order of pouring doesn't seem important," Roche said, adding, "There's clearly still confusion between the two. That's why it often comes down to education."