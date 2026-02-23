What Donald Trump Eats Before State Dinners Instead Of Fancy Food

President Donald Trump certainly has some interesting eating habits — interesting in a way that would raise a nutritionist's eyebrows. Good on him for being a teetotaler, but then again, a dozen Diet Cokes a day don't exactly do a body good. His fast-food habit isn't the healthiest, either, although some of his other choices, while divisive, are strictly a matter of personal preference. Eating well-done steak with ketchup would fit into this latter category, as would his choice not to eat what's on his plate at state dinners.

Yes, he doesn't consume much, if any, of the food on the menu when he entertains guests at the White House. (Can't wait to read the chef's memoirs.) Frustrating though that may be for kitchen staff, Trump prefers having a burger delivered to him before the dinner takes place. This info comes courtesy of White House insider, journalist Michael Wolff, who shared it on the Daily Beast's "Inside Trump's Head" podcast. Wolff went on to say that at the actual dinners, the POTUS is served a plate of food, which he'll take a few pokes at with a fork to make it look like he's participating in the meal. He's also said to keep up a running monologue throughout the event, which Wolff characterizes as a distraction tactic. It also seems pretty characteristic of how he presents himself, though, so it may just come naturally.

As for the burger itself, Wolff didn't disclose whether this, too, was prepared in the White House kitchen, or whether some poor staffer is sent out to hit up the nearest McDonald's. We wouldn't be surprised if the latter was true, since Trump sure loves him some Mickey D's.