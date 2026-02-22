The Frozen Aldi Vegetable That Divides Customers

Aldi is known for having great frozen veggies. Customer reviews rave about the frozen carrots, cauliflower, mixed vegetables, and Brussels sprouts; but not everything on the shelves has gotten a glowing report from Aldi shoppers. Something in the Aldi freezer section has divided customers, and opinions couldn't be more opposite (not unlike Aldi's questionable premade soup). Welcome to the debate over Aldi's frozen broccoli: Is it a dream come true or a once-great deal gone bad?

Negative reviews on Aldi's frozen broccoli acknowledge a time when it was amazing, but many say the quality has started to go downhill. In a Facebook post, one customer wrote, "I used to brag about how good Aldi's frozen broccoli was but not anymore, this is the last bag I will ever buy from them." On the same post, another said, " We have been getting bags with HUGE broccoli 'trees' in them. Very disappointing, certainly not florets ... I used to buy a few bags a week, but I won't be doing that anymore."

Other customers aren't convinced there's anything wrong with the bagged broccoli at Aldi. In an appreciation post about it on Reddit, one shopper said, "Holy cow, is it good. It's nothing but crunchy, tasty broccoli, and is a beautiful, fresh green ... It's really nice to have broccoli when you want it without having to do any prep and without worrying about spoilage. I highly recommend this stuff." Replies on the thread praised the frozen broccoli for being great quality, a good price, and convenient.