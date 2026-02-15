Think Twice Before Buying This Premade Aldi Food

Aldi can be a wonderland of unique products, like Espresso Martini Cheddar and that $6 cranberry chicken salad with a cult following. But not everything in the grocery store gains the immediate and undying approval of customers. There's a running list of items you should avoid at Aldi, according to Reddit, and on it is a line of heat-and-eat food that has earned a reputation for being less than spectacular. Specially Selected Slow Cooked premade soups, which are found in Aldi's deli section, look like a great find: They come in sealed 15.5-ounce plastic containers and sell for around $3. But shoppers are saying you might want to rethink putting them in your coin-operated cart.

These Aldi soups come in a rotating selection of popular varieties like vegetable, chicken noodle, potato, and tomato, and customers have complained about the overall quality of the products, as well as specific varieties. "I feel like all of the soups in this line are bad," wrote one person on Reddit. "I didn't like any of them." That statement was echoed by others, who drilled down to the details. One redditor wrote, "This blew up in my microwave and flipped on its side. The microwave was covered with the bland soup," while another commented, "I tried the potato version a few years ago and it was vile ... I debated trying it again, because it looked different than it used to, but passed because I didn't want to get burned again. Glad (sad?) to see that they're the same quality."