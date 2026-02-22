The Bay Area Bar I Visit When I Want To Go To A Galaxy Far Far Away

In downtown Campbell, just a stone's throw from San Jose, California, stands a historic building that was once a bank. You might mistake it for just another bar, but trust me, appearances can be deceiving. You've just discovered 7 Stars Bar and Grill, a locally loved legend. I came here over a decade ago out of curiosity, and it won my heart so quickly that I became a fixture multiple nights a week. I always felt safe and at peace here, because it's specifically tailored for nerdy but social folks like me who want to vibe amongst their own kind. In that, it epically succeeds.

Upon entering, I'm greeted with the largest collection of "Star Wars" memorabilia I've personally ever seen. Original artwork, relics from the series, and film posters line the walls. Figurines too numerous to count decorate the ceiling. TVs air something sci-fi or nostalgic rather than the sports you often catch at bars. An impossible-to-ignore glowing statue of Jabba the Hutt regards me with tongue out from one corner.

Pulling up the drink menu, I found "Star Wars"-themed fare I never imagined could be real. If you're a fan of the movies, you may instantly spot Blue Milk on the menu. The 7 Stars version is sweet and chocolatey, and is something I still often get when visiting. I also gravitate toward the Kylo Ren — a concoction of flavored rums, juice, and grenadine — because of its warm and tropical taste. You might be more interested in the Lightsaber shooter, which bartenders say looks green but tastes purple. I can attest — that's an apt description. You can also order food, play board games, or participate in some "Star Wars" karaoke if you're there on Friday night.