The Bay Area Bar I Visit When I Want To Go To A Galaxy Far Far Away
In downtown Campbell, just a stone's throw from San Jose, California, stands a historic building that was once a bank. You might mistake it for just another bar, but trust me, appearances can be deceiving. You've just discovered 7 Stars Bar and Grill, a locally loved legend. I came here over a decade ago out of curiosity, and it won my heart so quickly that I became a fixture multiple nights a week. I always felt safe and at peace here, because it's specifically tailored for nerdy but social folks like me who want to vibe amongst their own kind. In that, it epically succeeds.
Upon entering, I'm greeted with the largest collection of "Star Wars" memorabilia I've personally ever seen. Original artwork, relics from the series, and film posters line the walls. Figurines too numerous to count decorate the ceiling. TVs air something sci-fi or nostalgic rather than the sports you often catch at bars. An impossible-to-ignore glowing statue of Jabba the Hutt regards me with tongue out from one corner.
Pulling up the drink menu, I found "Star Wars"-themed fare I never imagined could be real. If you're a fan of the movies, you may instantly spot Blue Milk on the menu. The 7 Stars version is sweet and chocolatey, and is something I still often get when visiting. I also gravitate toward the Kylo Ren — a concoction of flavored rums, juice, and grenadine — because of its warm and tropical taste. You might be more interested in the Lightsaber shooter, which bartenders say looks green but tastes purple. I can attest — that's an apt description. You can also order food, play board games, or participate in some "Star Wars" karaoke if you're there on Friday night.
7 Stars is so beloved by geeky patrons that it wouldn't die
Owners Paul and Marya Cunha opened the first iteration of 7 Stars in 2011, naming it for the seven members of their family. It wasn't originally "Star Wars" themed, but that changed quickly. Word of the unusual spot, then in San Jose, soon attracted the attention of locals. It became filled with regulars, including myself, and was even visited by celebs and folks who worked on the "Star Wars" franchise. The cozy atmosphere and unusual vibe were a nice alternative from the nightlife scene frequented by rowdy college students or people filing out of San Jose Sharks games. It was so popular that the owners considered a second location.
All that changed during the pandemic, which caused closures throughout the Bay of both new and historic venues, including 7 Stars. High rent, plus people staying indoors, meant Paul and Marya had to shutter the beloved spot, hoping to reopen once things settled down.
For the next two years, other patrons and I waited with bated breath, wondering if a reopening would ever actually happen. I'll be honest, I had my doubts. But at last it came, and the bar nabbed a new location in downtown Campbell in September of 2024. I attended the reopening party, which felt like a family reunion in many ways, once again allowing for an escape from the real world to a galaxy far, far away. The new location was met with media spotlight and skepticism, but once again found its footing. The bar now stands strong and should be an iconic must-visit Northern Californian restaurant for any "Star Wars" fanatic.
What makes this Star Wars bar so out-of-this-world
There are good reasons why this bar has garnered such loyalty from folks like me. For one, it survives on more than theme alone. Potentially shocking nearby traditional sports bars, 7 Stars has won several awards since reopening, beating other local watering holes. In 2025, it won the Metro's "Best Bar" and "Best Cocktails" categories, along with "Best Hot Dog" in Silicon Valley, thanks in part to its homemade roasted garlic aioli. That's saying something in a region that stands out for creative hot dogs, and I seriously recommend not sleeping on the Fire Dog. The bar also received "Silver" for karaoke, trivia, and its bartenders.
It really is an environment like no other. Paul and Marya pride themselves on creating a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community as well as those who want a break from life's stresses. That includes veterans, as Paul is one himself. Staff like Missa and "Baby Jesus" Travis are perpetually friendly, funny, and sassy, whether you're there once or a hundred times. Whenever something new hits the menu, I go for it, because 7 Stars isn't afraid to be weird with its decor or recipes. I remember well the cornbread-crusted fried pickle spears they once concocted, and I sometimes still pine for them.
Best of all, you don't have to love "Star Wars" to enjoy the place. The unique ambiance and friendly attitude are intoxicating, even more so than the cocktails. It caters to all sorts of fandoms and nerdiness, so if you mention your favorite sci-fi or fantasy fixation, someone is likely down to chat. I'm actually more of a Trekkie myself, but I mostly keep that quiet whenever I'm visiting, just out of respect.