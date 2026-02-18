These Costco-Sold Restaurant Gift Cards Are No Longer Valid — Here's Why

Access to discounted restaurant gift cards is one of the many perks of being a Costco member. Good deals sometimes come at a price, though. For customers who purchased Synergy Restaurant Gift Cards, that price is a defunct piece of plastic. In January, Synergy World, which sold multi-restaurant gift cards through Costco, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The cards were sold in California, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas, where customers could redeem them at local restaurants.

Synergy had originally planned to honor gift cards through January 31, but was forced to cut the program short. The company stopped redeeming gift cards on January 23 after a surge of customers rushed to use their remaining balances. There's a lot of money that remains tied up in unredeemed gift cards in general, but we won't know how much money was lost in this disaster until the bankruptcy proceedings go through.

"It is with a heavy heart that Synergy World has made the difficult decision to discontinue the Synergy Restaurant Gift Card Program," the company announced on its website. "We fully recognize and sincerely regret the impact that this decision has had on our cardholders and the many local restaurants."