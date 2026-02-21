Punch Up Your Chili With Big Umami Flavors Using This Savory Sauce

Chili shouldn't be subtle. Big flavors — bright, acidic tomato, deep savory notes, fiery heat — should vie for attention in every bite. But, while bold flavors might seem like an easier ask than subtlety, there are times when your best efforts fall flat. What can you do to liven up a lifeless pot?

The Takeout asked Yasmin Henley, the recipe developer behind By The Forkful, for advice, and she recommended focusing on umami-rich foods. "Chili is the perfect canvas for adding that gorgeous umami flavor," she expressed.

Meat naturally contains the amino acids responsible for umami flavors, but adding other umami-rich ingredients will give the dish complexity and depth that a well-seasoned chili needs. One of the most concentrated umami bombs is soy sauce, and it's an Asian pantry staple that complements the dishes' savory flavors well, even if it isn't necessarily the first thing you'd think to grab from your pantry shelf. "I would say that soy sauce works beautifully in chili because it adds salt and umami without competing with any other flavors in the chili," Henley explained. "Start with about 1 or 2 teaspoons per pot and build gradually."