Your Favorite Chili Gets A Burst Of Umami With This Easy Liquid Addition

The beauty of making homemade chili is just how customizable the dish really is, with countless unique chili ingredients being viable to add to the mix if you choose to. However, while some may be looking to dial up their chili's flavor with spicy ingredients like cayenne powder, lovers of umami (the often-forgotten fifth taste that is both savory and rich) need to look elsewhere to take their chili to another level. Rather than using a seasoning, adding Worcestershire sauce to your chili is a legitimately game-changing technique that proves just how great a boost of umami can be for the delicious, winter-time classic.

The topic of Worcestershire sauce-boosted chili came up during our recent discussion with Katie Vine, an experienced cook and recipe blogger at Dinners Done Quick. Vine was quick to give credence to (the incredibly difficult-to-pronounce) Worcestershire sauce's inclusion in your chili recipe, noting that it's a match made in heaven for many of the chili ingredients you likely already have in your pot. "Worcestershire sauce amplifies umami flavor, especially when paired with beef," Vine explained. "It also helps reduce the acidity from the tomatoes and adds a touch of sweetness that's still perfectly in line with a savory dish."