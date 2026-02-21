The Simple Water Swap That Makes Taco Meat 10x More Flavorful

On Tuesdays, or honestly any day, nothing hits quite like tacos for dinner. Seasoning mixes, basic prep time, and a few personalized tweaks make taco night a fast option for busy people. Unfortunately, despite the convenience of hard-shell tacos, some may find the Tex-Mex creation a little bland, leading them to seek out ways to kick things up a notch. The best solution is to make the taco meat filling more flavorful by substituting the water with broth when mixing the seasoning packet.

First, select the best kind of meat for your tacos — ground beef, turkey, or pork all work well. When you arrive at the step of adding water to your ground meat and seasoning mix, simply use that much broth or stock of your preference instead. You can also add a little tomato paste if you want a more acidic zing. Then, simply cook your tacos as usual and adorn them with your preferred toppings.

What you'll get is richer, tender, and more luxurious-tasting meat than if you used just water. It will be deliciously salty, though if you use a low-sodium broth or stock, you can cut down on the saltiness. You can try this method with the Taco Bell copycat ground beef, too.