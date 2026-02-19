Cooking With This Beer When Corn Is Involved Is A Huge No-Go — Here's Why

Beer-soaked corn is a must-bring side dish for your next backyard barbecue which is sure to turn some heads with juicy, tender kernels and an unexpected flavor twist. The type of beer you use when you're cooking corn matters, though. In an interview with The Takeout, chef Todd Garrigan of Lillian's Petite Market & Eatery in Charleston explained how beer takes corn to the next level and helps create restaurant-level texture. He also mentioned which brews to choose and which to stay away from. " As long as you avoid hoppy beer, it can give the corn a juicier finish," Garrigan said. "Hoppy beer tends to get very bitter."

Pilsners, IPAs, and other pale ales are among the most popular beers made with hops, but not all hoppy beers are bitter-tasting. Modern brewers have adjusted their process to create hop-heavy blends that aren't bitter at all. Even still, the natural bitterness of hops gets concentrated when cooked down so it's best to avoid these brews altogether. The boldness of the hops will overwhelm the lighter flavor profile of the corn, amplifying that bitterness even more. Choose a beer brewed with fewer hops and you'll get a much better result. "Lighter beers with butter and herbs can be used to get a bright, juicy boiled (or) baked corn," Garrigan said.