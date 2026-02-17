This Speakeasy-Style Arcade Bar In Boston Is Hidden Behind A Freezer Door

Since Roxy's Arcade is as much a bar as gaming emporium, it offers a decent selection of bottled, canned, and draft beers as well as cocktails with cutesy names like Princess Peach's Downfall (rum, peach, and pineapple) and Temple of Bloom (gin, tamarind, and cucumber). Because it's in the back of a restaurant, though, you also have access to food from the kitchen.

For the most part, the Roxy's Arcade dining menu overlaps that of Roxy's the restaurant. There are seven different grilled cheese sandwiches (the establishment got its start as a gourmet grilled cheese food truck), fried chicken, and five different burgers. Unlike the restaurant, the bar also offers hot dogs and tofu dogs. It also has a larger selection of appetizers — in addition to truffle fries, poutine, and tomato soup, its menu also runs to chicken tenders, fried pickles, onion rings, and pretzel bites. Both establishments feature soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes as well.

Roxy's Arcade doesn't have any TripAdvisor reviews at present, but Roxy's itself has 4.3 stars. One reviewer raved about the "just outstanding bacon cheese burger, grilled cheese and fried chicken sandwich," while another said of the poutine, "HOLY CRAP those fries were so good we ordered a second one for to go, for movie night at home." Another person who visited the bar summed it up by saying, "This place is what dreams are made from ... the food is out of this world, but there is a speakeasy barcade you can get to by walking through a freezer door which is other worldly ... go."