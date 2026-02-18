The Quick And Easy Way To Instantly Give Chili Some Bulk

If you're cooking your grains (rice, quinoa, barley, or something else) in the chili, there's no need to worry about flavor, as they'll absorb it from the broth. Most recipes don't call for this cooking method, but if you opt to do so, check how long the particular grain takes to cook and then add it to the chili that many minutes before it's set to finish cooking. Make sure there's plenty of liquid for the grains to soak up.

If you're using grains as a base for your chili, the liquid should still seep down and improve the taste. If your chili is super thick or you want to avoid any risk of getting a plain-tasting bite, you can season the grains as you cook them.

The easiest way to season is to purchase a bag of pre-cooked rice, since it often comes in varieties like cilantro-lime, coconut, Mexican, and Spanish. If you're preparing the grains from scratch, Henley had a few ideas. "Cook your grains in broth instead of water and add a few aromatics like bay leaves, cilantro stems, chopped tomatoes, or minced garlic. A squeeze of lime or a pat of butter stirred in at the end makes a big difference, too." You can also use coconut water instead of broth or simply drop a bouillon cube and some powdered spices straight into the cooking liquid. Because this liquid is absorbed by the grains as they cook, so, too, are the spices.