The Major Canned Seafood Mistake That's Costing You Important Nutrients

Fish bones soften during the canning process, making them safe to eat, Dr. Kezia Joy says. She explained that the high heat used in canning breaks down the bones, making them easy to chew and digest. The bones that remain in canned fish are usually small as well, making them hardly noticeable when you eat them. "Because of this, canned fish offers people many nutrient-rich options at an affordable price, especially those with limited access to minerals," Joy said.

Fish bones are a significant source of calcium, as well as phosphorus and protein. "Calcium and phosphorus are two primary contributors to bone density, as well as the basis for many of the trace elements that help regulate the skeletal system," Joy said. "Discarding them is likely to remove the majority of the calcium from the meal and diminish access to one of the most accessible sources of these necessary nutrients."

Still icked out by the thought of eating a fish bone? Add some lemon — fish is traditionally served with lemon because people once believed the juice could dissolve stray bones caught in the throat. You can also try mashing the canned fish (bones and all) and mixing it with other ingredients like onions or tomatoes that have a little texture to disguise the fish bones thoroughly.