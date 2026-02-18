The Major Canned Seafood Mistake That's Costing You Important Nutrients
Canned fish is chock-full of upsides — not only is it shelf-stable, but many types of canned seafood (crab included) tend to be cheaper than their fresh or frozen counterparts. Canned fish can make you a better cook, too — try adding anchovies to pasta sauce or sardines to a rice bowl. However, bony canned fish becoming trendy was not on our 2020s bingo card — the 2009 movie "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" called sardines "super gross." But sardines, along with canned anchovies, mackerel, and salmon, are a surprisingly good source of calcium thanks to one key ingredient — the bones.
Dr. Kezia Joy, a registered dietitian nutritionist who works for wellness product retailer Welzo, says removing the bones or avoiding canned seafood altogether would be a major mistake because you're losing an important source of calcium and other nutrients. "A lot of people remove the bones because of habit or personal taste preferences for the texture of the meat of the fish, rather than knowing the bones have many minerals that are beneficial to maintaining good bone health," Joy said.
Why canned fish bones are not only safe but good for you
Fish bones soften during the canning process, making them safe to eat, Dr. Kezia Joy says. She explained that the high heat used in canning breaks down the bones, making them easy to chew and digest. The bones that remain in canned fish are usually small as well, making them hardly noticeable when you eat them. "Because of this, canned fish offers people many nutrient-rich options at an affordable price, especially those with limited access to minerals," Joy said.
Fish bones are a significant source of calcium, as well as phosphorus and protein. "Calcium and phosphorus are two primary contributors to bone density, as well as the basis for many of the trace elements that help regulate the skeletal system," Joy said. "Discarding them is likely to remove the majority of the calcium from the meal and diminish access to one of the most accessible sources of these necessary nutrients."
Still icked out by the thought of eating a fish bone? Add some lemon — fish is traditionally served with lemon because people once believed the juice could dissolve stray bones caught in the throat. You can also try mashing the canned fish (bones and all) and mixing it with other ingredients like onions or tomatoes that have a little texture to disguise the fish bones thoroughly.