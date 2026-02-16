The Mississippi Restaurant That Brings Strangers Together With Giant Lazy Susans
Have you noticed that we live in an increasingly alienated time, with unprecedented polarization making us apprehensive and distrustful of our neighbors? With that in mind, it's worth applauding restaurants like The Dinner Bell in McCord, Mississippi, which uses a unique table set-up involving enormous lazy Susans to serve southern comfort food while bringing strangers together.
Here's how it works: massive quantities of food are placed on a huge lazy Susan stationed on an even larger round table that seats 15 people. That means several different parties will be seated together, spinning the lazy Susan around to sample the different offerings while making conversation with their table neighbors. Whenever dishes run low, staff members swiftly replace them, allowing diners to spin the lazy Susan once more for another turn at the spread.
This dining tradition was popular in boarding houses, mostly for the sake of expedience — it's easier to serve a whole bunch of people at one big table than at many smaller tables. Although The Dinner Bell wasn't a boarding house, it was located near local transit hubs, making it a popular dining option for travelers. The tradition continues to this day, with Mississippi locals and international tourists alike forging unlikely camaraderie around that spinning lazy Susan.
The Dinner Bell serves hearty southern cooking
Even if you've had your fill of communal dining from one too many hibachi-style restaurants (which have a confusing history), you may want to hit up The Dinner Bell anyway. Give that lazy Susan a good spin or two, and you'll find yourself enjoying any number of delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern entrées depending on the day, including fried chicken, barbecue spare ribs, or steak and gravy. You may also choose from a wide range of side dishes, including sweet potatoes, fried okra, chicken and dumplings, and corn on the cob.
Exactly what's on offer depends on the day, with The Dinner Bell often providing updates on its Facebook page. On February 11, 2026, for instance, the restaurant offered banana pudding (the queen of southern desserts), brownies, and buttermilk pie to complement the chicken (fried and baked) and meatballs with gravy. One constant is the restaurant's famous fried chicken, which never leaves the menu due to continuous demand. If you want to visit, you may want to scout the menu ahead — or, in the spirit of its seating arrangements, you may want to show up and let the chips fall where they may.