The Mississippi Restaurant That Brings Strangers Together With Giant Lazy Susans

Have you noticed that we live in an increasingly alienated time, with unprecedented polarization making us apprehensive and distrustful of our neighbors? With that in mind, it's worth applauding restaurants like The Dinner Bell in McCord, Mississippi, which uses a unique table set-up involving enormous lazy Susans to serve southern comfort food while bringing strangers together.

Here's how it works: massive quantities of food are placed on a huge lazy Susan stationed on an even larger round table that seats 15 people. That means several different parties will be seated together, spinning the lazy Susan around to sample the different offerings while making conversation with their table neighbors. Whenever dishes run low, staff members swiftly replace them, allowing diners to spin the lazy Susan once more for another turn at the spread.

This dining tradition was popular in boarding houses, mostly for the sake of expedience — it's easier to serve a whole bunch of people at one big table than at many smaller tables. Although The Dinner Bell wasn't a boarding house, it was located near local transit hubs, making it a popular dining option for travelers. The tradition continues to this day, with Mississippi locals and international tourists alike forging unlikely camaraderie around that spinning lazy Susan.