The Target Grocery Department Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

A trip to Target is the ultimate combo of errand-running and self-care. You can sip on a latte, peruse the throw pillows, and go grocery shopping all at the same time. It's a fun experience and truly seems like a shopper's paradise, but customers have pointed out a red flag in the grocery department that we just can't dismiss. The all-natural ground beef from Target's private brand Good & Gather has received quite a few negative customer reviews online for terrible quality, meaning you might be making a second stop to pick up groceries elsewhere.

Customers say the ground beef is sold way too close to its expiration date (sometimes even a day after) and that the quality is often terrible right out of the package. One customer review on the Target website said, "Bought two packages with expiration in 7 days. Got home and opened to cook with the meat. I had to throw both away due to awful smell and obviously bad!" Unfortunately, it was a sentiment echoed by several other reviews. Another customer shared their story of buying meat with an expiration date six days away: "Opened to cook the meat tonight and you could smell the sour rancidness across the house."