The Simple Mexican Seasoning That Steps Up Bland Deviled Eggs
For those who love them, deviled eggs are the ultimate party food. They're savory, gone in one or two bites, and have a pleasingly creamy and light texture unlike anything else on the table. Undeniably, the filling is the best part of a deviled egg, but it can end up somewhat bland if you're not careful. There's one sure way to fire up your eggs, though, and it all comes down to a bright spice blend. Add some Tajín to your deviled eggs, and you'll find the zesty flavor to be incredibly craveable.
For a dozen eggs worth of yolks, add around ¼ cup of mayo and about ½ teaspoon of Tajín. Add more to taste if you like stronger flavors. The best tool for mixing deviled egg filling is a fork if you like to preserve a little texture or a food processor for smoother results. Spoon or pipe the filling back into your egg white halves and garnish as preferred. You should also add a sprinkle of Tajín to the top of your eggs instead of paprika at the end for an additional pop of color.
What you're left with is a mildly spicy and salty appetizer that's sure to astound your guests' taste buds. The flavors work incredibly well, and because Tajín is so popular, it'll be something folks are curious to try.
Why Tajín brings serious flavor to deviled eggs
There are a few reasons why deviled eggs with Tajín are so delectable, and it has to do with the different components in the seasoning mix itself. The unique blend of ingredients that gives Tajín its distinct flavor includes dried peppers, dehydrated lime, and sea salt. The 100% natural blend of chile peppers consists of chiles de árbol, guajillo, and pasilla. They're spicy, but not so much that they'll have you in tears running for a glass of milk. Its original purpose was to enhance milder flavors in fruits and veggies, like cucumber and mango. However, once people realized the taste of Tajín could go with nearly anything, including deviled eggs, it spread like wildfire.
The citric acid and dehydrated lime juice lend depth to bland deviled eggs, the same way mustard or lemon juice might. Salt is a flavor enhancer for savory dishes, so adding this sodium-rich spice blend to eggs makes their savory notes more apparent. Still, if you're looking to bring down the salt, consider using the reduced-sodium version of Tajín instead.
Once you've added Tajín, you can play up the Mexican-inspired flavors with a few more ingredients. Include some mashed avocado for a guacamole-like filling. Squeeze some fresh lime juice in for more of a citrus zing. Top it all with a little cotija cheese, roasted corn, and cilantro to create an elote-inspired appetizer. So go ahead and put Tajín on everything, including your next batch of deviled eggs, and they're sure to be a hit.