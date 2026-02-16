The Simple Mexican Seasoning That Steps Up Bland Deviled Eggs

For those who love them, deviled eggs are the ultimate party food. They're savory, gone in one or two bites, and have a pleasingly creamy and light texture unlike anything else on the table. Undeniably, the filling is the best part of a deviled egg, but it can end up somewhat bland if you're not careful. There's one sure way to fire up your eggs, though, and it all comes down to a bright spice blend. Add some Tajín to your deviled eggs, and you'll find the zesty flavor to be incredibly craveable.

For a dozen eggs worth of yolks, add around ¼ cup of mayo and about ½ teaspoon of Tajín. Add more to taste if you like stronger flavors. The best tool for mixing deviled egg filling is a fork if you like to preserve a little texture or a food processor for smoother results. Spoon or pipe the filling back into your egg white halves and garnish as preferred. You should also add a sprinkle of Tajín to the top of your eggs instead of paprika at the end for an additional pop of color.

What you're left with is a mildly spicy and salty appetizer that's sure to astound your guests' taste buds. The flavors work incredibly well, and because Tajín is so popular, it'll be something folks are curious to try.