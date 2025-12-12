The Best Tool For Mixing Deviled Egg Filling Is Already In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deviled eggs are an easy appetizer that can fit any occasion. There are so many different styles, textures, and flavor profiles that it's almost impossible for them to go wrong. You really need just two things for success with deviled eggs: You have to know the best way to hard-boil and peel an egg and how to make a decent filling out of the yolks. You can invest in all sorts of deviled egg gadgets that make for easier peeling, slicing, and stuffing –- but you don't have to. You already have the best tool for making deviled egg filing sitting in a kitchen drawer and you probably already used it today, maybe for mixing up a breakfast of cloud-like scrambled eggs.

Here at The Takeout, we needed to determine the best way to mix deviled egg filling, so we reached out to an expert for some tips. Lisa Steele is a fifth-generation chicken-keeper and author of the forthcoming cookbook, "In Season: 125+ Sweet and Savory Recipes Celebrating Simple, Fresh Ingredients." She pointed to a few different kitchen tools that work well for whipping up deviled egg filling but emphasized there is one tool that you'll absolutely use at some point in the cooking process: a common kitchen fork.

"For a chunkier filling that you're spooning into the egg white halves, mashing the yolks with a fork or whisking them is fine," Steele said. "Sometimes I like to puree the egg yolks, mayonnaise, and seasonings in the food processor, then add other filling ingredients like celery, olives, bacon, etc. and mix them with a whisk or fork to give the filling a varied texture."