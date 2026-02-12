The Guy Fieri-Approved San Francisco Restaurant Serving Southern Comfort

When it comes to San Francisco, you'll be inundated with award-winning restaurants to visit. That makes picking out a place to dine a rather tall order. You can try to figure out how to get into the notoriously booked House of Prime Rib, but what if you're looking for something a bit more homey? Luckily for you, that's what The Front Porch is there for.

Opened in 2006, this little Mission District restaurant is a unique gem nestled amongst shops and homes on 29th Street. On the front porch of The Front Porch, rocking chairs are at the ready to cradle those waiting for their reservation to be called. Inside, the decor feels like you've wandered into a small southern cafe. The menu also oozes southern charm, offering everything from hush puppies to an actual bucket of fried chicken, topped with popcorn. This gives San Franciscans access to amazing southern comfort foods that everyone should try at least once.

NorCal local Guy Fieri, upon first visiting, had glowing things to say. He highlighted the shrimp and grits, giving them his seal of approval on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." He was so fond, in fact, that he made return visits, again showing the eatery on TV to talk about its crawfish potpie and melt-in-your-mouth Dr Pepper short ribs. Locals have wonderful things to say, too. One Yelp reviewer put it best, explaining, "The Front Porch is just a guaranteed pick-me-up. When the fog and chill of SF are starting to get you down, that's the time to stop what you're doing and come on in for a hearty dose of southern hospitality and warmth."