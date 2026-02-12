The Guy Fieri-Approved San Francisco Restaurant Serving Southern Comfort
When it comes to San Francisco, you'll be inundated with award-winning restaurants to visit. That makes picking out a place to dine a rather tall order. You can try to figure out how to get into the notoriously booked House of Prime Rib, but what if you're looking for something a bit more homey? Luckily for you, that's what The Front Porch is there for.
Opened in 2006, this little Mission District restaurant is a unique gem nestled amongst shops and homes on 29th Street. On the front porch of The Front Porch, rocking chairs are at the ready to cradle those waiting for their reservation to be called. Inside, the decor feels like you've wandered into a small southern cafe. The menu also oozes southern charm, offering everything from hush puppies to an actual bucket of fried chicken, topped with popcorn. This gives San Franciscans access to amazing southern comfort foods that everyone should try at least once.
NorCal local Guy Fieri, upon first visiting, had glowing things to say. He highlighted the shrimp and grits, giving them his seal of approval on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." He was so fond, in fact, that he made return visits, again showing the eatery on TV to talk about its crawfish potpie and melt-in-your-mouth Dr Pepper short ribs. Locals have wonderful things to say, too. One Yelp reviewer put it best, explaining, "The Front Porch is just a guaranteed pick-me-up. When the fog and chill of SF are starting to get you down, that's the time to stop what you're doing and come on in for a hearty dose of southern hospitality and warmth."
How The Front Porch brings southern hospitality
San Francisco may be the birthplace of old-school Italian American cioppino and the Palace Hotel's chicken tetrazzini, but you wouldn't think of it as a must-visit for southern cuisine. The Front Porch changes that while strengthening community in the neighborhood. When Kevin Cline and friend Josey White opened The Front Porch, they had a vision of "Southern Mission hospitality," emphasizing creativity and inclusivity. The business regularly collaborates with other nearby restaurants and has a presence at local events, always paying attention to creating a comfortable atmosphere conducive to gathering.
This attention to detail extends to the staff they chose, as well. Upon opening, Cline went out of his way to work with chefs from New Orleans and Barbados. This is likely why the gumbo and fried food come across as authentic. Reviewers also regularly say that servers are warm and welcoming. By offering dishes that kids from the South grew up with and ensuring staff are friendly, the restaurant ends up quite cozy.
However, The Front Porch elevates comfy cuisine, giving you southern fare with a twist. Expect local, seasonal vegetables on the menu as well as high-end ingredients like Dungeness crab and heirloom tomatoes. The cocktails are also well-loved for those who just want to relax at the bar. For dessert, sample traditional beignets with a non-traditional strawberry-balsamic compote. Dishes have San Francisco pricing, but you always get plenty for your buck. So, if you're in town, pull up a rocking chair, and you'll be able to warm your heart as well as your belly.