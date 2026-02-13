Thinking About Ordering A Restaurant's Cheese Board? Keep This In Mind

Back in ye olden days (here we're talking about the 18th century), a fancy dinner would often end with cheese. This habit was affected by continental dining practices, and, indeed, French cuisine today may still include a cheese course, either in lieu of or prior to le dessert. In the United States, however, a cheese board (since it's now de rigueur to serve everything on boards) is either an appetizer or something you have with drinks while making up your mind about where to go for dinner.

Is it really worth ordering a big plateful of cheese and crackers, though, when it's something you can easily make yourself? Well, ambiance is everything, which is why you're dining out in the first place. (You could pour that glass of wine at home, too.) Before you order, though, you should temper your expectations regarding the cheese selection. Aaron Menitoff, co-founder and co-CEO of a charcuterie delivery company called Boarderie, revealed that restaurant cheese boards won't necessarily be all that adventurous.

"Most restaurants are trying to make a cheese board that works for everyone at the table because it's a shared menu item. That usually means familiar cheeses that won't scare anyone off," explained Menitoff. This move, he told us, is typically a strategic one since restaurants need to make sure they are pleasing the maximum number of palates rather than catering to a select number of connoisseurs. He went on to say, "There's also a behind-the-scenes reality that more adventurous cheeses can be expensive, seasonal, fragile, or tricky to store. If a restaurant doesn't have a dedicated cheese program, sticking with crowd-pleasers is often the safest and most economical move."