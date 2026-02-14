Jimmy Buffett Loved This Louisiana Meal So Much It Inspired His Music

As "parrotheads" around the world know, the late great Jimmy Buffett had a lot to say about food and drink, often in musical form. From the tequila-filled delights of "Margaritaville," to a "Cheeseburger in Paradise," to the actual chain of Margaritaville restaurants Buffet founded, there are lots of ways to have a taste of something Jimmy-Buffett-inspired. But what about Buffett's own favorite things to eat? Well, one dish he was particularly passionate about was gumbo, to the point that he wrote a song about it. While Buffett's sister, chef Lucy "Lulu" Buffett, had to explain to him how time-intensive gumbo was to prepare, he showed his appreciation for a good bowl of the Louisiana stew in his single, "I Will Play for Gumbo."

In the song, Buffett explains that his love for gumbo isn't part of an indiscriminate fondness for Louisiana cuisine—in fact, he specifically sings that "[I] don't eat beignets," but that a good bowl of gumbo is "good for the body, good for the soul." He also sings that his love for the "spicy monkey ridin' on [his] back" came from childhood, as "it started in my grandma's, in her kitchen by the sea." Buffett was singing from personal experience; according to his sister's cookbook, "Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life," the siblings first enjoyed gumbo while visiting their paternal grandmother on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.