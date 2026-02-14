Jimmy Buffett Loved This Louisiana Meal So Much It Inspired His Music
As "parrotheads" around the world know, the late great Jimmy Buffett had a lot to say about food and drink, often in musical form. From the tequila-filled delights of "Margaritaville," to a "Cheeseburger in Paradise," to the actual chain of Margaritaville restaurants Buffet founded, there are lots of ways to have a taste of something Jimmy-Buffett-inspired. But what about Buffett's own favorite things to eat? Well, one dish he was particularly passionate about was gumbo, to the point that he wrote a song about it. While Buffett's sister, chef Lucy "Lulu" Buffett, had to explain to him how time-intensive gumbo was to prepare, he showed his appreciation for a good bowl of the Louisiana stew in his single, "I Will Play for Gumbo."
In the song, Buffett explains that his love for gumbo isn't part of an indiscriminate fondness for Louisiana cuisine—in fact, he specifically sings that "[I] don't eat beignets," but that a good bowl of gumbo is "good for the body, good for the soul." He also sings that his love for the "spicy monkey ridin' on [his] back" came from childhood, as "it started in my grandma's, in her kitchen by the sea." Buffett was singing from personal experience; according to his sister's cookbook, "Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life," the siblings first enjoyed gumbo while visiting their paternal grandmother on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.
Enjoy a bowl of gumbo in proper Jimmy Buffett style
If you've been listening to "I Will Play for Gumbo," it's not surprising if you find yourself with a full-on gumbo craving. But how to enjoy it in authentic Jimmy Buffett fashion? Well, the song suggests that the gumbo Buffett will play for is a traditional version with shrimp and sausage, so you'll need a recipe that includes both. If you're going for a true New Orleans-style gumbo, source spicy andouille sausage to give the gumbo the most authentic flavor. Beyond that, though, feel free to adjust the spice level as you like, possibly with the help of a bottle of Tabasco sauce.
Gumbo isn't typically eaten on its lonesome, and Buffett is sure to mention the carbohydrates he liked with his. First, you'll want to serve the gumbo with "popcorn rice," a variety of long-grain rice bred in Louisiana that's traditional to scoop into gumbo. You'll also want to buy or make a baguette in order to have Buffett's "piece of French bread with which to wipe [the] bowl." As for what to wash it all down with, you can open up a cold Louisiana-brewed craft beer (just so long as you don't mix any beer into the gumbo), or continue with the Buffett theme by mixing up a homemade margarita that could have come straight from "Margaritaville" itself.