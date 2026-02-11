According To Customers, Aldi Coleslaw Tastes Just Like KFC (At A Fraction Of The Cost)

Coleslaw can be polarizing, but for fans of the creamy, crunchy side dish, it doesn't get much better than KFC's take. It has the ideal combination of textured vegetables and smooth dressing, alongside a wide range of flavors — sweet, bright, and zesty with just a hint of heat, and not a whiff of dill. In fact, KFC's coleslaw is so delicious that we even wrote an ode to it: Hear me out: KFC has the best coleslaw. Happily for those who don't have a location close nearby, Aldi customers reckon they've found a copycat that satisfies their cravings for the super popular side dish. It's also much cheaper.

For 99 cents you'll get 30 ounces of Aldi coleslaw, while the individual-sized KFC version is $1.99 for just over 4 ounces. Customers love the flavor, texture, and pretty much everything else about Aldi's take, frequently praising it for being a spot-on copycat. In a post on Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, one happy customer gushed, "This was probably the best dupe I've ever tasted, it almost taste(s) identical and looks the same. [...] I almost ate the whole thing in two days haha!!"

A reply on the same thread echoed many fans' love of the low price, enthusing, "Ahhhh this excites me!! KFC's is so good but sooo expensive!" Just to clarify, though, fans rave about Aldi's premade coleslaw, typically sold in the deli section — not the bagged coleslaw mix and coleslaw dressing you can buy for a DIY version (though many customers also rave about the mix and dressing, too!).