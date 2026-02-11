According To Customers, Aldi Coleslaw Tastes Just Like KFC (At A Fraction Of The Cost)
Coleslaw can be polarizing, but for fans of the creamy, crunchy side dish, it doesn't get much better than KFC's take. It has the ideal combination of textured vegetables and smooth dressing, alongside a wide range of flavors — sweet, bright, and zesty with just a hint of heat, and not a whiff of dill. In fact, KFC's coleslaw is so delicious that we even wrote an ode to it: Hear me out: KFC has the best coleslaw. Happily for those who don't have a location close nearby, Aldi customers reckon they've found a copycat that satisfies their cravings for the super popular side dish. It's also much cheaper.
For 99 cents you'll get 30 ounces of Aldi coleslaw, while the individual-sized KFC version is $1.99 for just over 4 ounces. Customers love the flavor, texture, and pretty much everything else about Aldi's take, frequently praising it for being a spot-on copycat. In a post on Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, one happy customer gushed, "This was probably the best dupe I've ever tasted, it almost taste(s) identical and looks the same. [...] I almost ate the whole thing in two days haha!!"
A reply on the same thread echoed many fans' love of the low price, enthusing, "Ahhhh this excites me!! KFC's is so good but sooo expensive!" Just to clarify, though, fans rave about Aldi's premade coleslaw, typically sold in the deli section — not the bagged coleslaw mix and coleslaw dressing you can buy for a DIY version (though many customers also rave about the mix and dressing, too!).
How Aldi coleslaw stacks up to KFC's fan favorite version and how customers use it at home
Aldi coleslaw isn't just a great side dish on par with the quality of KFC's fan favorite take; customers maintain that they taste exactly the same. Just like KFC, Aldi's version is made with finely chopped vegetables like cabbage and carrots. It's slightly sweet and very crunchy, with a tiny bit of a kick. It's also delectably creamy with a balanced amount of mayonnaise – enough to create a silky dressing and not overpower the rest of the ingredients. Straight out of the container, Aldi coleslaw is a great snack but customers also utilize it for all kinds of different things.
They pair it with Aldi's potato and macaroni salads, put it on grilled hot dogs, use it to top pulled pork sandwiches, alongside eating it with a side of club crackers. They also add mix-ins such as chopped apples and raisins for a new take on the side dish. There are plenty of other ways to add a unique twist too. Fresh, chopped green onions and herbs like parsley, chives, or dill, will create a bit more interest or add a dash of sriracha for a spicy coleslaw upgrade.