How Fast Food Chains Use The 'Decoy Effect' To Trick Customers Into Spending More

We think that a restaurant chain prioritizes customers' well-being, but the reality is that it reaps the most benefits from so-called "deals." Fast food establishments use the "decoy effect," a sneaky tactic employed by fast food chains to persuade customers to buy the most expensive item (and it's not the only tactic to achieve this — menu design can also make you spend more). Fast food restaurants present their customers with groups of three options for purchase, including a "decoy" option intended to nudge consumers toward a seemingly more appealing but actually more expensive alternative (aka the "target").

To be successful, the decoy must appear less attractive than the other two meal choices in price and/or value. Despite its low price, the cheapest option (the "competitor") seems undesirable because it appears to offer little value. Conversely, the target convinces customers it offers the best value, despite being the most expensive option. The decoy's presence strengthens this impression, pushing them to the target and helping them receive what they believe is the most bang for their buck.

To illustrate this idea, let's say you're at a fast food restaurant, which offers a burger for $5, a burger and fries for $8.50, and a burger, fries, and drink for $9.25. The decoy effect suggests the burger, fries, and drink combo would seem to be the obvious choice and best value because it has more items and it's less expensive per unit. But you are still choosing the most expensive combo, and increasing the restaurant's revenue.

Ultimately, customers fall for this fast food trick because we want to justify our spending habits. The illusion of a better value of price relative to other objects scratches that itch. And businesses not only recognize this, but they use the decoy effect to manipulate us.